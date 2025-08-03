“What Were Those Videos About?” — JD Vance Weighs In on Viral Mystery That Has Everyone Talking (And No, It’s Not Epstein Files)

JD Vance reveals his secret fascination and obsession with UFOs. He also has plans to investigate the matter when there’s a congressional break. He told this on the Ruthless podcast last Friday about how unidentified flying objects have made him obsessed.

“The whole UFO thing” is interesting, as he was heard asking what “those videos” were about. He has been curious but till now he hasn’t been able to figure out what’s happening in those videos. The August recess will give him some time to investigate the UFO incident from the past year.

His interest and comments on the UFOs can be seen as him being sarcastic. On the other hand, there could be some genuine enthusiasm for the UFO subject. He also jokes that he can take the podcast presenter to Area 51.

This also comes when people are dissecting the unexplained aerial phenomena. Last year, a drone was seen, according to the reports, and there were congressional hearings about it.

Amid the Epstein scandal, VP JD Vance has announced that he’s “obsessed” with “the UFO thing” and will lead an investigation to get to the bottom of it. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/WzTsafRaMv — AF Post (@AFpost) August 1, 2025

Vance has made these comments after there has been scrutiny over UAP sightings. Former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo has claimed earlier that the government is aware of the extraterrestrial beings and we might not be alone in the cosmos.

He also blames the extra secrecy that has been misleading the military, public, and public servants. Since he was also heading the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), he must know inside gossip. He accused the government of concealing the truth in his testimony.

In November 2012, there were sightings of SUV-sized drones in the New Jersey area. This was seen over the Picatinny Arsenal when a weir aircraft appeared. People went into panic and speculation. However, the White House clarified that it was an authorized drone.

JD Vance: “I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. What’s actually going on… I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet. We’re six months in. We’ve been very busy…” Good to know he’s on it.pic.twitter.com/Gwg3pkqYHf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

According to their statement, it was a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized drone. It was being used for research. Karoline Leavitt announced that the drone was used for study. Now, Vance is not clear on the incident and wants to investigate it. This has been one of the most discussed incidents among the people.

Before this, Marco Rubio revealed that US officials have a secret Pentagon crash retrieval program. So there may be some truth to the UFO speculations.