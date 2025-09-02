“He Wasn’t Thrilled About…” – The Unexpected Reason Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Fling Cooled Off So Fast!

Justin Trudeau has been enjoying single life since separating from his wife, Sophie Grégoire. Rumors soon linked him to pop star Katy Perry. The former Canadian Prime Minister was even spotted at one of Perry’s concerts. That appearance did a lot to add fuel to the fire.

But the talk of their romance suddenly stopped. There is a reason for that.

In August 2025, a source told the Daily Mail what exactly happened. Pictures from their first date went viral. Perry was apparently fine when photos from their first date leaked. She is used to that kind of attention. However, the case was not the same with Trudeau. The source said, “I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted having dinner together in Canada, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/TmCNjoTToc — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) July 29, 2025

But the leaked pictures wasn’t the only reason that ruined things between them. “It didn’t chase him away or anything, but it wasn’t ideal,” the source added. The real issue was time. Both Trudeau and Perry were extremely busy.

The source explained, “She’s busy, he’s busy, They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Trudeau might not be the Prime Minister anymore but he is still a full-time dad. He even took his three kids on three separate vacations in the summer of 2025. Perry has been busy too. She started her Lifetimes Tour in April 2025. The tour runs worldwide until December 2025. On top of that, Perry split from Orlando Bloom in July 2025.

The way Justin Trudeau looks at Katy Perry during her show!!! Oh he is in love!!! pic.twitter.com/pLUpk4uqj1 — Garett (@KatycatGarett) July 31, 2025

A second source also spoke to the Daily Mail. This person made it clear the connection with Trudeau was never serious. “She hasn’t told anyone it was anything more … if something were happening, she’d let her close friends know. But right now it is nothing more than friendship,” the source said. “She isn’t ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando.” The couple decided to split after seven years of togetherness.

According to a source close to them, the reason for separation was lack of quality time. They mentioned, “Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often. That has caused tension.” However, both of them have decided to co-parent their daughter Daisy with love and mutual respect.

Well, Katy Perry’s dating life looks pretty cool at this moment. But we need to wait and see if the sparks reignite between Perry and Trudeau and take over the tabloid headlines.