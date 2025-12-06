‘He Wants Him Gone’ — Prince William Poised to Erase Andrew from Royal Life Completely

The prince era is long gone for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Once referred to as Prince Andrew, the former Royal Family member lost his status due to his close association with Jeffrey Epstein. There have been many claims that Andrew was in the close circle of the convicted s-x predator.

Not just his friendship with Epstein, but Andrew also faced a shocking allegation that ultimately snatched his prince title. Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well-known Epstein victims who died in April by suicide, accused Andrew of r-ping her in the early 2000s, when she was still a minor. Virginia even filed a civil lawsuit against him.

As family bid farewell after yesterday’s royal catholic funeral for the Duchess of Kent, Prince Andrew appears to want to strike up conversation with his nephew & says something he finds funny.

William has no desire to respond.

In fact, he doesn’t say a single word… 👇 pic.twitter.com/cywSFAIbFM — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 17, 2025

Although Andrew repeatedly denied all the allegations and continues to do so, the accusation turned into one of the biggest PR disasters for the British Royal Family. In particular, despite his denial, the former prince indeed agreed to pay about $16 million as a settlement amount to Virginia, which made the controversy even more intense.

The Royals needed to handle the issue, and that’s when King Charles III stepped forward to strip his brother of his title. Needless to say, this was a historic move, as it happened after 100 years. It is important to note that the British monarch’s popularity reached a record low in 2024, and Andrew did nothing to save it.

Rather, when Virginia’s posthumous memoir was published, the allegations against him were back in the spotlight, and with everyone talking about it, the family needed to do something. Well, stripping him of his title definitely won King Charles III some much-needed favor. British lawmakers quickly applauded him for taking the right decision. Even Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “We fully support the decision taken yesterday by the palace.”

BREAKING: The man once know as Prince, to be called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. He is also out of Royal Lodge and going to Sandringham pic.twitter.com/RGT2NRgU7h — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 30, 2025

With all of this happening lately, people have been curious about what’s coming next for the former prince, especially when his nephew takes the throne. According to the latest reports, Charles is still supporting Andrew in many ways, but Prince William might not follow suit. Rumor has it that he is definitely not the biggest fan of his uncle, which means he might completely exile him after taking the throne.

Although William would have a chance to reinstate his uncle’s royal title when he becomes king, experts fear that he will not do so. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie wrote in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York that the disgraced royal once made a rude comment about Princess Catherine, which William still remembers.

“He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” said the biographer. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich echoed the same opinion.

“Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back. He wants Andrew to vanish from public view. He [William] will not entertain anyone toxic to the brand. Andrew will not be part of the streamlined monarch,” Fordwich told Fox News.