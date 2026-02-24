“He Just Tanked Himself” — Black California Republican Criticizes Gavin Newsom After Viral Comments

A prominent Black California Republican had harsh words for California Gov. Gavin Newsom following viral comments the latter made that some have claimed are racist.

Newsom, who has spent recent weeks promoting his upcoming book, told a crowd, “I’m just like you,” when discussing his struggles with reading and his low test scores at a Georgia speaking engagement last weekend. However, because the event had a sizable Black crowd, many — including rapper Nicki Minaj and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — have interpreted Newsom’s comments as racially charged.

That group also includes Corrin Rankin, who is the first Black chairwoman of the California Republican Party. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rankin said that she “couldn’t believe” that Newsom would make those remarks, especially to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is Black.

“I think he just tanked himself yesterday,” Rankin said.

“You know, you can’t go around and say that a segment of your state is intellectually inferior and think you’re gonna represent Americans,” Rankin explained. “It’s never gonna happen. This is gonna haunt him for the rest of his career and any potential career he thinks he’s going to have.”

Newsom and his team defended his comments on Monday, accusing his critics and the MAGA community of using the video to manufacture outrage. Both Newsom and his spokeswoman, Izzy Gardon, claimed that right-wing figures were mocking his dyslexia as a means of insulting Black Americans.

Newsom also accused Fox News host Sean Hannity of calling him a racist but not caring about President Donald Trump recently sharing a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. Hannity pushed back, writing on X that Newsom had “fake phony feigned outrage” and needed to focus on helping Californians rather than “making an [expletive] out of yourself daily.”

Dickens defended Newsom, writing on Instagram that the remarks weren’t “an attack on anyone” and were instead a “moment of vulnerability” about Newsom’s own life.

Gavin Newsom’s pitch to black voters: “Hey, I’m dumb just like you! Vote for me.” This video would END the career of any Republican 👇 pic.twitter.com/6cFazgLbRc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 23, 2026

Rankin disagreed, saying she felt that Newsom believes that Black people are “intellectually inferior.” Minaj shared a similar opinion on her X account on Monday. Rankin also referenced comments that Democrats, including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, have made comparing federal voter ID legislation to Jim Crow laws.

“He should be embarrassed of himself,” Rankin said of Newsom. “He should be embarrassed of his actions, his family, his children, his neighbors — everyone should be embarrassed from what he said.”

Despite the ongoing controversy, Newsom remains the heavy favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination for 2028. Polymarket gives Newsom 27% odds as of publication, well ahead of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (9%) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (6%). None of the three has formally announced their intentions to run for office in 2028; Harris was the Democratic nominee in 2024 but lost to Trump.