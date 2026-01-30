“He Doesn’t Look Happy”: Fans Notice Donald Trump’s Reaction as Melania Steals the Spotlight

President Donald Trump, along with other members of the Trump administration, attended the red-carpet premiere of Melania Trump’s docu-film at the newly renamed Trump–Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

He appeared visibly displeased after being asked to step aside so First Lady Melania Trump could pose alone on the red carpet.

Dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana button-up dress, light makeup, and loose curls, Melania Trump walked the red carpet alongside her husband. However, photographers soon requested that the President step away so the First Lady could be photographed solo.

NOW: President Trump and the First Lady on the red carpet for the MELANIA movie screening. pic.twitter.com/aYNlEs9ISw — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) January 30, 2026

According to The Irish Star, video footage from the event captures a photographer calling out for “Mrs Trump solo,” as Donald Trump moves aside. Observers on social media claimed the President appeared unhappy as his expression changed. Many claimed that the 55-year-old Melania looked relaxed as she once posed alone.

Addressing the audience at the premiere, Melania described the project as more than a traditional documentary. “It is a creative experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments that only a few perceive,” she said. “You will see humour, you will see grief, you will see fashion — and I’m very proud of the film.”

Victor Knavs, Melania Trump’s father, came out to support his daughter’s big-screen debut. The film showcases the former model’s journey towards becoming the First Lady of America.

It gives an up-close representation of preparations for Donald Trump’s second inauguration and offers a behind-the-scenes look at her life, from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan.

Other attendees included several Republican figures, like RFK Jr., as well as a surprise appearance by rapper Nicki Minaj, who has been in the headlines due to her recent public support for Trump.

As the footage of Trump’s unhappy face circulated on social media, one user commented, “Donald tries to pull her away, but she slips her hand out and poses. He doesn’t look happy.”Another user said, “Everything has to be about him, hmm? His own wife can’t even have a solo spotlight.”

Later, Trump drew criticism after being filmed lashing out at a female reporter from The New York Times during a live, on-air exchange over questions about the budget of the documentary.

Consequently, according to The Daily Beast, Melania Trump’s documentary has also been met with harsh criticism online even before its official release on January 30, 2026.

President Trump hosted a White House screening of “Melania,” a documentary about the first lady, on Saturday night, drawing criticism from Democrats who questioned his priorities just hours after a fatal federal shooting in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6Y9pbP4mQn — GENERAL OF THE U.S. ARMY TOM S. GATES ★ 🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GENTomSGates83) January 26, 2026

Early screenings have reportedly been extremely poor. A debut showing at a popular London cinema sold just one ticket, while a subsequent screening attracted only two attendees.

Ads for the documentary were also unexpectedly torn down and spoiled in Los Angeles. Vandals targeted promotional ads on buses across California and wrote offensive slurs using spray paint on them.

Messages on the ads were about the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) killings in Minneapolis, followed by months of domestic unrest, abrupt detention, wrongful deportations and alleged accounts of physical abuse.