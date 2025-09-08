Has Mark Zuckerberg Made an Enemy of Melania Trump?

It’s been noticed, by people who make it their business to notice such things, that Mark Zuckerberg upset Melania Trump big time at a recent White House dinner hosted by her husband, Donald Trump.

Purely for the crime of having unleashed Facebook on an unsuspecting world, Mark Zuckerberg is a divisive figure.

🔥Mark Zuckerberg at the White House tech dinner was TALKING while the President was speaking. Melania noticed & was not happy. Etiquette rules….When the President stands in The White House NOBODY SITS & When the President speaks in The White House…NOBODY SPEAKS. pic.twitter.com/SfWeR4vBCv — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 7, 2025

With billions of users worldwide, it was once estimated that if every member of Facebook were to belong to one country, then it would probably be the biggest in the world.

How lovely! Imagine for a minute, if you dare, the mind-numbing horror and brute banality of an island inhabited by nothing but Facebook users.

The hellish reality of hordes of strangers all desperately vying for attention would be enough to make Satan himself turn his big red scaly back and say, ‘That’s enough!’

Left to their own devices and without the condemnation of more civilized and refined souls to restrain their base arguments and pointless pontifications, these egotistical and squabbling little beasts would make Lord of the Flies seem like a Walt Disney film quicker than you can say ‘I’m a real person, get me outta here’.

For a long time now, the social media giant has slowly and stealthily attempted to possess the world’s soul and turn us all into driveling cyber people consumed by envy and obsessed with spying on people we have never met.

As Mark Zuckerberg’s evil cackle echoed endlessly around the internet, people without a Facebook account were viewed with suspicion by the millions who were enjoying all the benefits of having an intimate and loving relationship with a computer program.

However, we digress. Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t earned himself the number one spot on Melania Trump’s hit list for the terrible crimes against humanity he has perpetuated in the name of social media. It runs a little deeper than that!

The Mirror reports that during a recent Whitehouse dinner to discuss how to weaponise artificial intelligence in America’s favour, there was a moment when Zuckerberg, who had the honour of sitting next to Donald Trump, carried on chatting to someone else while Trump was busy responding to a question a reporter had just fired his way.

Obviously, this flagrant and uncouth disregard for protocol did not go unnoticed by such a highborn as Melania Trump. The First Lady looked visibly pained and outraged to see this social media upstart talking over the US President.

When Trump talks, you don’t just listen, you silence your own tongue and nod your head solemnly at his wise words.

Zuckerberg failed to appreciate or acknowledge this, and it did not go unchecked by Melania Trump, who pulled the sort of face that could freeze hell over and curdle a dairy farm.

Social media user Johnny St. Pete spotted Melania’s subtle wrath and posted a clip of it on X, captioning it, “Mark Zuckerberg at the White House tech dinner was TALKING while the President was speaking.

“Melania noticed and was not happy. Etiquette rules…when the President stands in the White House NOBODY SITS, and when the President speaks in The White House…NOBODY SPEAKS.”

One viewer slammed Zuckerberg as, “So disrespectful.” And another accused the social media baron of having “no class whatsoever.” And “Rude beyond belief!”

Another user commented on Zuckerberg’s “Unreal lack of awareness” while seated next to the President.

And another snarled,”Zuckerberg appears to have no manners.”

Even more users were quick to congratulate Melania’s restraint and textbook example of a resting bitch face .

One admirer announced, “She carries herself with such grace, warmth, and strength that it’s hard not to admire her.

“Any man would consider himself profoundly fortunate to call a woman like Melania his wife!”