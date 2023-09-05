Harry Styles Worked at This Place for 6 Pounds Per Hour When He Was Just 14 Years Old

"Baker before Singer." Everyone's heartthrob,Harry Styles, is a household name today. The former One Direction star was one of the favorite members of the boy band, and he continued to rule the hearts of millions of fans. However, prior to this stardom, he worked a menial job when the singer was barely 14.

Back in the day, the Story Of My Life singer made 6 pounds per hour at the W Mandeville bakery in Holmes Chapel. It was a Saturday job in his hometown, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, as per Business Insider. However, Styles left after two years because he shot to stardom on the X Factor. At 16, he sang Wonder's Isn't She Lovely on the show.

Although Styles was initially eliminated from the competition, he was brought back with other boys- Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, which later became One Direction. The rest, as they say, is history. The 29-year-old 'rolled the dough' as his singing career soared.

But life became full circle for the English singer when he returned to the same bakery where he was once employed in 2013—but now with an estimated net worth of £ 15 million. Styles visited his old job to film footage for the One ­Direction movie This is Us, reported The Mirror. And his fans were star-struck to see the boyband heartthrob in front of their eyes.

A source at the time said, "It was funny as there were security and chauffeurs and minders outside, and there Harry was acting like he was still a baker's boy earning what he earns in a second now." The insider praised him, saying, "He posed for fans—he was just lovely." Though he went back as part of the famous boy band, he greeted everyone with humility.

The Watermelon Sugar singer spent the day hugging the staff, performing chores assigned to him as an old employee, and eating his favorite bacon, beans, and cheese pasties. The testimonial from his old boss at the bakery meant so much more, despite being loved by millions of admirers.

His former boss, Simon Wakefield, recalled the time Styles was working there. "He was the most polite member of staff we've ever had. Customers really took a shine to him." He continued, "The shop suddenly had an influx of girls when Harry worked here. Sometimes, there would be 12 of them pouring in at one time."

As per Mr. Wakefield, Styles was a natural. "Even now, a group of 20 girls will sometimes come in and start taking photos of the shop," he added. Apart from appreciating his skills as a ladykiller, his boss also called him a diligent employee. "He was a really hard worker," said the former boss.

"His jobs were serving in the shop, cleaning the back, scrubbing the floor, washing the trays, and cleaning the counter." Mr. Wakefield also revealed one particular task that the singer hated the most. "Mopping the floor was his worst job, but I never heard him moan about it," he concluded. Fast forward to 2023, Styles has recently closed off his musical tour, Love On Tour, and got teary-eyed due to the overwhelming response from his fans.

