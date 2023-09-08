Harry Styles may be a famous name in the music industry, but he has been notoriously private about his life; romantic life, to be precise. The world wants to know who Styles is dating, how strong the relationship is going, what's the next step, etc. But the former One Direction member refuses to discuss or display any signs of seriousness with his lady loves in public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: Take a Look at the Top Five Controversies Harry Styles Has Been Involved in Through the Years

Despite being involved in high-profile relationships with names like Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and more, he stayed mum about all of them. Even at his career's inception, he grabbed the tabloid's attention for his fling with the late Caroline Flack, who died in 2020. Less than a year later, he was pictured with Taylor Swift, and their romance went viral, reported PEOPLE.

The Story of My Life singer was spotted on a date with Swift in Central Park. And after that, he was also linked with Victoria's Secret models, including Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe. Following these relationships, his "intense" romance with actor/director Olivia Wilde made headlines. She was his co-star in the movie Don't Worry Darling, and the two clicked instantly.

Wilde and Styles were strong for nearly two years after the former's "very public" split from Jason Sudeikis. The drama and controversies surrounding their romance didn't waver him, and he remained firm on his decision to stay low-key through it all. Styles maintained, "I have never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively."

Also Read: Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Played Together at the Troubadour for an Audience of Four

He added, "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way." Roughly six months after his split from Wilde, the Night Changes singer was rumored to be in love with Emily Ratajkowski. The rumors caught fire after the duo were spotted kissing in Tokyo, per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Harry Styles Worked at This Place for 6 Pounds Per Hour When He Was Just 14 Years Old

Soon after, in June 2023, he was linked with Canadian actress Taylor Russell. So far, the singer is reported to be going strong with her, and there are often reports of him being head over heels in love with Russell surface on the internet. However, no official confirmation has been made by either of the two regarding their relationship.

In his candid interview, he made it clear that his private life is not for public consumption, as per Rolling Stone. Other than his love life, people are also keen to know the mystery surrounding his "sexual identity." But Styles has no time or energy to waste on such speculations that are being rampant in the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StyleCaster (@stylecaster)

He said, "Sometimes people say, 'You've only publicly been with women,' and I don't think I've publicly been with anyone.'" He clarified that being pictured with someone doesn't prove you're dating them, "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."

Fans love him for his music, but Styles, who has been tight-lipped about his "sexual identity," played the role of a gay man in the 2022 movie, My Policeman.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Why Harry Styles and Zayn Malik Never Spoke to Each Other Since Their ‘One Direction’ Split

Here's How Harry Styles Built A Staggering Net Worth of $120m After Leaving 'One Direction'