Harry Styles Paused Midway During His Concert to Convince a Fan to Dump Her Cheating Boyfriend

Musical sensation Harry Styles stole the hearts of many as he stopped his concert midway after reading the sign a fan at his concert was holding that mentioned her boyfriend cheating on her and attempted to convince her to dump her boyfriend, reports Mirror.



The Sign of the Times singer once again proved that he's just as dedicated to the wellness of his fans as they are to him after he stopped his concert mid-way on reading a sign his fan, Cecilia Cavalanti, was holding up during the concert which read 'He cheated. Should I forgive him?'

The poster certainly caught Styles' attention as he was shaken after reading the question and diverted all his attention to the fan who was in a rather tough spot in life and seeking answers. He read her sign aloud earning sounds of disapproval and disgruntlement from the rest of his fans who had already made up their mind regarding the answer.

Image Source: YouTube | @Another1DStanWhoWantsAReunion

The Grammy-winning singer then probed further into Cecilia's dating life as she explained that her now ex-beau had recently confessed to cheating on her and was deeply apologetic for the ordeal. "Who is this person, how long have you been together?" asked Harry. "He's a good boyfriend, almost five years, he says he's sorry," responded the fan in anticipation of advice. Styles with great disappointment and empathy asked if her beau was present at the concert and to his disappointment, he wasn't.

Image Source: YouTube | @Another1DStanWhoWantsAReunion

The unfaithful lad was supposedly "working" and couldn't make time to be at the concert with her. Styles begins to empathize with the young woman and expressed his desire for her to follow her heart and pursue what brings her joy. "You deserve someone who treats you with respect and honesty," he added. The crowd also joined in sync as they urged Cecilia to dump him with chants of 'No!' and 'Dump Him!' echoing across the stadium in unison.

Shortly after this whole ordeal, she further revealed to sources on taking the Watermelon Sugar singer's advice and announced calling it quits with her boyfriend of five years. The now ex-lover was completely in the dark about Cecilia's signboard and conversation with the iconic Grammy-winning singer and his advice for her. The two seemingly share an apartment together.

According to Cecilia, although the two are under one roof, she's looking for a new place to relocate to and start afresh away from her former beau. The fan was extremely grateful for the life-altering advice she received from the As It Was singer and expressed her gratitude for the kindness, love and respect for his countless fans. She reportedly felt seen and heard by the former One Direction member, and that sure was special!