Here's How Harry Styles Built A Staggering Net Worth of $120m After Leaving 'One Direction'

Harry Styles is without a doubt one of the most gifted and decorated singers in the music industry. His ability and skill to constantly evolve his vocal range is one of the most noteworthy traits as a performer. It was there that he was introduced by Simon Cowell to four others - Liam Payne, Louis Tomilson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik—who were equally gifted. After joining forces, they went on to become the world's most famous boy band, One Direction.

Styles was certainly the frontrunner on the team, but so were all of his bandmates. They produced several hit albums that continued to dominate the charts through the years. But sadly, in 2014, the band announced it was going on hiatus to follow individual paths as musicians. Several One D fans were devastated and left forlorn, but they respected their icons’ choices.

For Styles, life after his beloved and cherished band propelled him to great lengths in his professional life. According to The Things of Now, the singer has amassed a net worth of $120 Million since he began a solo career. In fact, when he left the band, his net worth at the time was recorded as $23 Million, per The Sun. Shortly after, Apple reportedly offered to give him $25 Million for his first single, Sign of The Times which was released in 2017.

After its overwhelming success, he signed an incredibly fruitful deal with Columbia Records worth $80 million! The recording studio funded the other two albums: Fine Line (2019), and Harry’s House (2022). Both of these albums went on to be at the top of the charts on the Official UK Albums chart. Styles went on to earn two Grammy Awards for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, respectively, given their resounding success.

The singer is also an equally gifted actor, making his debut in renowned director Christopher Nolan’s hit film, Dunkirk. He starred alongside Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, and others. The war-themed movie reportedly made a total of $350 million at the box office. And for his role as ‘Alex’ in the movie, he got paid a total of $3.4 million. He also starred in Don’t Worry Darling with Black Widow actress Florence Pugh. This time he portrayed the role of her handsome, charismatic, yet chaotic, and a little bit toxic lover. He snagged $3 million for the film.

The Satellite singer recently completed his Love On Tour in Milan, Italy, which began earlier in 2021. According to sources, as of now, it's one of the fifth-highest-grossing tours through the years. From 2021 until now, his tour has generated $600 million in sales & overall revenue, per Economic Times. Sources reveal that he took quite a decent share of the revenue he rightfully earned. The tour isn’t the only way he’s engaged in the monopoly of money-making.

The As It Was singer is also a brand ambassador for several luxury brands, such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein, each of which pays him handsome sums of money. Other methods of income include his gender-neutral cosmetic brand known as ‘Pleasing’, fragrance lines, and lastly, real estate.

