Harry Styles Cherishes His Relationship With Taylor Russell: “Harry Is Always Smiling When He’s With Her”

Harry Styles recently wrapped up his two-year musical tour - Love on Tour last month and during his much-needed break from stage performances, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is spending some quality time with his current love interest, Taylor Russell. An insider has revealed their 'adorable chemistry' to US Magazine, “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her” and both Styles, 29, and Russell, also 29, are “having a great time together. Their energies work really well together. They’re both really sweet people at their core.”

As of now, the couple seems to have gone a step ahead with their relationship, according to Daily Mail, Styles was spotted secretly attending the press night of Russell's new play The Effect at the National Theatre, London. The rumored pair were then photographed celebrating the occasion at the post-show party. The As it Was singer also introduced the Escape Room actress to close pal James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, who were also present at the event. The completely smitten Styles was seen whispering and chatting with the Canadian actress throughout the evening. At one point he even carried some of her belongings while having a great time.

The Lost in Space actress had previously attended Styles' finale of the Love on Tour leg at Reggio Emilia, Italy. She was spotted by fans among the crowd when the What makes you Beautiful hitmaker took the final bow on stage. “Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now,” Styles told concertgoers at the time as he bid farewell. “I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy. Look after each other. I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Rumors of their relationship first broke out in June when the hot couple was spotted leaving the famed White Cube art gallery in London. They were papped holding hands as they leisurely strolled through the British capital. A month later Russell fueled the rumors further after she was spotted at Styles concert in Vienna, Austria. Eager fans caught the Bones and All actress dancing and enjoying the live concert from the VIP section. A day later the couple were seen exploring Vienna together and having fun in each other's company. A source had told the US Sun, “Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music.” The source continued, “It is no secret that Harry has a passion for acting and fashion. He loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is set to take to the stage in London next week.”

