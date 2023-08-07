Harry Styles Recent Style Statement in “Barbiecore” Pink Shorts During Italy Outing Left Fans Amused

The most hyped movie of the year, Barbie, seemed to have left some influence onHarry Styles' wardrobe. The As It Was singer was more of a 'male' version of the doll than Ken as he was spotted casually strolling through an Italian village of Bagnoregio with his personal trainer, Brad Gould, per PEOPLE. He donned hot pink shorts, which left his fans bewildered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘Stood Up’ for Harry Styles When Beyonce Fans Criticized Him During His Grammy Speech

The 29-year-old singer recently wrapped up his hectic two-year-long musical tour, Love on Tour, by relaxing with his kith and kin, reported PEOPLE. The acclaimed singer performed 173 shows across countries like the US, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia, with a final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

The Don't Worry Darling star paired his 'Barbiecore' shorts with a full sleeves navy blue t-shirt, a matching ball cap, and white Hoka shoes. The former One Direction member was out and about in the outfit when he passed by two admirers. Their jaws dropped when they figured Styles, too, had been bitten by the Barbie bug.

Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy https://t.co/8lJNFywVcj — People (@people) August 1, 2023

Ever since Greta Gerwig's directorial venture premiered on July 21, 2023, lovers of the film have painted social media pink. Although the Watermelon Sugar singer fans didn't expect him to join the bandwagon, it's no surprise, considering Styles is renowned for his rather unorthodox and flamboyant taste in fashion.

Also Read: Harry Styles Unveils Thigh Tattoo Tribute to Ex Olivia Wilde on Italian Getaway, 8 Months Post Breakup

Image Source: Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

Easy and breezy athletic shorts are synonymous with summer, and pink being the latest Hollywood obsession, Styles hit a bull-eye with his new "style statement." Whether you are traveling, working out, or running for quick errands, shorts are a versatile piece of clothing. Brands like Lululemon, Amazon, BMJL, etc., have a collection of shorts in various colors.

Also Read: 10 Strange Things Concertgoers Have Thrown at Harry Styles and Other Artists During Live Performances

The Grammy winner's style has evolved over the years. Since his inception in the music industry as a band member to now as one of the most talented multi-hyphenates, per Glamour. The established singer also branched out into acting, starring in his former girlfriend Olivia Wilde's movie.

Styles has come a long way, from sporting Jack Wills hoodies and baggy jeans on The X Factor to his latest fashion statements. Today, he's a favorite of every designer, and no matter how norm-challenging, he can confidently carry any outfit with ease. He has evolved in his craft and also in his fashion sense.

Image Source: Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

Take, for instance, his latest appearance at the '2023 Brit Awards'. He stole the show in a dapper black seventies-style suit with a statement corsage bow. Apart from that, he has also challenged, and dare we say, blurred the gender norms when it comes to fashion. How can one forget his adventurous '2019 Met Gala' appearance in Gucci's lacy blouse accessorized with a single pearl earring?

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Following the same spirit, he redefined masculinity in December 2020 Vogue cover shoot in a blue Gucci dress paired with a Gucci tuxedo jacket. While we are on the subject, his colorful clown-inspired sparkly jumpsuit at the 2023 Grammy's red carpet was attention-grabbing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Styles is bold, unapologetic, and unique in his fashion sense as the Story of My Life singer doesn't shy away from flaunting "feminine" looks, including skirts and dresses, and he often mixes vintage and modern styles, experimenting with patterns, colors and textures to create an eclectic look.

His looks are exclusive to his personal style and something only he can wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

References:

https://people.com/harry-styles-barbiecore-pink-shorts-7568487

https://people.com/harry-styles-celebrates-end-love-on-tour-after-2-year-run-7564486

https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gallery/harry-styles-style-file-fashion-and-outfits

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles Got Inked on Live TV After Losing Game of Tattoo Roulette Alongside 'One Direction' Members

Harry Styles Breaks Records with His 'Love on Tour', Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity