Harris' Campaign Mocks Trump With Chicken Noise in Video as He Hints on Dropping Out of Their Debate

Donald Trump is getting trolled by his political nemesis Kamala Harris' campaign after a video hinted that he may not debate the Vice President in the upcoming presidential debate. The video edited with the background sound of chicken noise is being circulated on the internet mocking the Republican frontrunner for upcoming POTUS elections. The ABC debate scheduled for September 10 is the most anticipated debate considering the catastrophic onset with President Joe Biden last time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The original video features the Fox News host Maria Bartiromo speaking with the businessman-turned-politician. When Bartiromo asked Trump, "Why not debate her?" He responded by saying, "Because they already know everything. They say, ‘Trump’s not doing the debate,’ it’s the same thing they say now. Right now, I say ‘Why should I do a debate, I’m leading in the polls.’ And, everyone knows her, everyone knows me," as reported by the Daily Mail. Trump's responses hilariously zipped with a chicken track featured a clip of the ex-POTUS urging to shift the debate to another news outlet than ABC which is known for criticizing him.

Adding on the Republican politician said, "When I looked at the hostility of that, I said, ‘Why am I doing it? Let’s do it with another network.’ I want to do it," as he recalled the treatment of Republican Senator Tom Cotton by the network. Netizens called Trump a chicken for planning to skip the debate with his frivolous reasonings. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @ML3democrats tweeted, "Of course he is. She is a former PROSECUTOR. Donald is a criminal. And Kamala destroys criminals." @Ronxyz00 said, "He's so scared about Kamala. She will wipe the floor with him. A prosecutor vs a convicted felon. I choose the prosecutor."

While others called out the Harris campaign for their "high school theatrics." User @RedWave_Press commented, "Are children running Kamala HQ? Grow up." @Saras76 noted, "Kamala needs notes because she's too stupid to discuss anything without them. She won't debate on Fox. Who's scared? KAMALA is." On August 3, Harris campaign shared a statement calling out Trump for backing out. "Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10," it read as reported by the Independent.

You asked to change the rules. Will only agree to one out of three debates. And Trump's the one who's scared? Lol what — Jeremy (@anotherarizonan) August 26, 2024

"The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime-time national audience. We're happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he's too scared to show up on the 10th," the statement continued. Trump, on the other hand, lamented how the Democrats came up with another candidate after he successfully defeated Biden by winning the debate.