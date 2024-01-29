Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley expressed her reservations about the news of the $83.3 million defamation conviction against former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought forth by columnist E. Jean Carroll. In a statement on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Haley highlighted her dissatisfaction with the focus on court battles rather than pressing matters like border security and inflation.

The defamation action originates from Trump sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s, and the current ruling is the second time the former president has been ordered to pay damages in connection with these charges. Carroll was given $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages by a federal jury in New York. This result follows a $5 million verdict from last year.

Haley, who is still a contender in the Republican primary against Trump, said in a post on X, "Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages. We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages. We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 26, 2024

The defamation trial has been interwoven with the GOP primary, with Trump making a point of attending. Despite the legal losses, Trump maintains a commanding lead in the polls, notably in South Carolina, where he is currently far ahead of Haley, reports The Hill.

Haley, the final remaining contender running against Trump, is unfazed, doubling down on her dedication to the fight. After finishing second in New Hampshire, where she was polling well and received Governor Chris Sununu's endorsement, Haley claimed that the campaign was "far from over." The forthcoming South Carolina primary on February 24 will be a critical fight for both candidates, particularly since it is Haley's home state and she previously served as governor.

He's scared this time,no mention of E Jean Carrol anywhere Here 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/neLncxeOTr — Henry Djoutsa 🇨🇲🇺🇸 Supports🇺🇦 (@D_jeneration) January 27, 2024

Trump took to Truth Social, a site he co-founded, to declare the jury's ruling "absolutely ridiculous" and announce his intention to appeal. He presented the legal challenges as part of a "Biden Directed Witch Hunt" targeting him and the Republican Party, accusing the judicial system of being a political tool that violates First Amendment rights, per Politico.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, expressed pleasure with the jury's verdict, noting that Carroll believes she has received justice and has advocated for women who have been defamed and silenced. Kaplan stressed the verdict's significance, saying it shows that the rule of law extends to everyone, including previous presidents, as reported by CNN.

Carroll commended her legal team and described the ruling as "a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down." The $83.3 million ruling is a landmark moment that surpasses Carroll's initial lawsuit's sought-after amount and sends a powerful message against Trump's defamatory activities.

President Joe Biden and his team have maintained a strategy of silence on Trump's legal matters, taking a cautious approach to avoid the appearance of political meddling. Despite growing criticism of Trump on the campaign trail, Biden's surrogates, notably Senator Chris Coons, have commented on the punitive penalties, describing them as a reflection of Trump's character and conduct.