Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis engaged in their most aggressive exchange yet.

Rather than concentrating on Donald Trump, Haley and DeSantis each sought to show that they were the more formidable opponent compared to the former president, per the Associated Press. Trump has maintained a comfortable lead in the GOP polls so far, currently polling at about 54%, as compared to Haley, polling at 20%, and DeSantis at 13%, per USA TODAY.

The debate allowed Haley to restart a campaign that has been under renewed scrutiny by everyone from President Joe Biden to her GOP competitors, which means Haley's opponents in both parties see her as a strong competitor.

Within the first few minutes of the debate, DeSantis and Haley labeled each other liars and disparaged each other's character and reputation. Less than a week before Iowa's Republican primary contest kicks off, the one-on-one format exposed their stark disagreements on everything from abortion to foreign policy. DeSantis and Haley, positioned at lecterns a good distance away, immediately launched into a barrage of pointed criticism and witty repartee.

“You’re so desperate. You’re just so desperate,” the former U.N. ambassador interrupted the Florida governor at one point. Haley “got this problem with ballistic podiatry, shooting herself in the foot every other day,” DeSantis jabbed in response.

In one of her most scathing attacks, Haley made fun of DeSantis' political operation's disarray, pointing to multiple rounds of staff changes, new tactics, and millions of dollars spent on his support. “Why should we think you can manage or do anything in this country?” Haley asked. Haley was charged by DeSantis with being inconsistent with conservative values and being obedient to large donors. “We don’t need another mealy-mouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear just to try to get your vote, then to get into office and to do her donors’ bidding,” DeSantis said of Haley.

The two rarely agreed on anything except that Trump ought to have been on stage as well. However, it was unclear if the debate would have any impact on the outcome of a contest that has been dominated by Trump. This past weekend, he skipped a GOP debate once more and took center stage at a different Fox News event in Des Moines.

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley set to duke it out in make-or-break GOP debate in Iowa as they fight to take on Donald Trump who will do live Fox News town hall at same time https://t.co/ZnPxs74Odf pic.twitter.com/8XfzDunOsJ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 10, 2024

When it came to criticizing the president she once served for, over his Big Lie, Haley was more direct than DeSantis. “That election, Trump lost it. Biden won the election,” Haley said.

Haley vehemently defended providing aid to Israel and the Ukraine. DeSantis accused her of being more worried about the border with Ukraine than the US southern border. “You can take the ambassador out of the United Nations, but you can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador,” DeSantis jabbed. Haley didn't take it standing. “This is about preventing war,” she said. “You only do that when you focus on national security, not telling lies to the American people that they have to choose. That is wrong.”

