Hailey Bieber Spends 'Girls Time' With Kendall Jenner, Amid Divorce Speculations With Husband Justin Bieber

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were seen together out and about in Los Angeles. Hailey, 27, and Jenner, 28, had been friends for a long time. On Sunday, they went to Beverly Hills for brunch and then enjoyed pottery-making. As reported by The Sun, by giving the impression that she's spending more time apart from her pop star husband, Hailey unintentionally feeds the speculations that their marriage is failing.

Hailey and Jenner were equipped for the winter climate on the West Coast. Hailey wore black boots, jeans, and a khaki trench coat over a gray shirt. Meanwhile, Jenner donned trousers, a white shirt, black and white shoes, and a dark leather coat over everything. During their day out, the duo seemed to have maintained a low profile.

Following a TikTok post last week, Hailey ignited internet rumors that she and Justin Beiber were about to call it quits. In a 27-second social media video, the model performed the accompanying trend while lip-syncing to a popular TikTok tune. Individuals who make the previously stated sound blow a kiss before mouthing the forbidden word.

Hailey recently published a photo on Instagram Stories that caused followers to take notice and stoke rumors about possible "marriage issues" between her and hubby. The photo shows Hailey's image in a mirror with the Rhode logo, which is the brand name for her skincare line. She covered her eyes with thick sunglasses and wore her black hair in a tight ponytail. She also chose a dark and solemn color scheme, dressing in a gray top and loose pants that were placed over a black leather jacket. As per the outlet, the model left her shoes and grin behind for the photo, opting to pose on the ground in her fishnet stockings before starting her workday.

Even her New Year's post suggested that she spent the holiday apart from her husband, which is the most recent "hint" that their marriage is in jeopardy. She shared photos of herself on the beach, showcasing her tropical trip with friend Jenner around that time. Fans were curious and commented on her post. One fan wrote, "Divorce coming? Cause ya acting shady." Another one added, "Excuse me where’s the Justin and Hailey New Year’s pic? It’s literally y’all brand."

Split rumors about Justin and Hailey have been circulating since the beginning of their relationship. The gossip mill has always been fed a variety of stories, which range from accusations that Justin was using Hailey to get US citizenship to reports that they were unhappy with one other due to their unnervingly depressed expressions during public events.

The model spoke about the difficulties they had in their early marriage in an Elle interview from 2020. She attributed this to the high public attention surrounding Justin's undiagnosed Lyme disease at the time. She said, "It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff." The famous pair reportedly actively sought out a marital counselor's assistance and are dedicated to resolving their differences.

