Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Enjoy Girl’s Night Out at Favorite Italian Restaurant

Hailey Bieber is partying hard with her girl squad. The Rhode Beauty founder was spotted exiting the popular Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, located in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday along with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. The supermodel BFFs had donned breezy summer outfits for their low-key outing.

As per People, Jenner looked stunning in a figure-hugging, flowy summer dress; the multi-colored outfit was pale blue on the top and lavender on the bottom. She accessorized the outfit with a white leather clutch and strappy kitten heels. Hailey wore a printed sleeveless minidress decorated with bright yellow and orange dots. She paired the funky outfit with an orange clutch and white strappy heels. Hadid opted to wear low-rise jeans with a thin-strap black leather tank top, and she accessorized the casual outfit with several layers of statement necklaces.

August 26th: Video of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. pic.twitter.com/06mFiHaMAl — Gigi Hadid Update (@UpdateHadidGigi) August 27, 2023

As per Page Six, the spontaneous girls' night coincided with Justin Bieber's launch of a sexy cameo in SZA's most recent music video. In her Friday-released Snooze music video, the Baby hitmaker plays one of the R&B songstress' many love partners.

As per People, earlier this month Jenner and Hailey were seen partying with best friends Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey on a yacht in Mexico to celebrate Skye's birthday. In one of the clips posted by the girls, Hailey is seen asking the crew, "The fish are not gonna touch me, right?" as she attempts to enter the water. "Why would you tell me that they're not gonna touch me then ask them?" Skye responds with laughter while filming her model friend, to which Hailey quips, "I was just double-checking!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

On the other hand, the former Victoria's Secret model, Hadid, is spending a low-key summer with her daughter, Khai, 2, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The 'Guest in Residence' founder gave a small glimpse of her fiercely guarded private life.

"Best of summer!" she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, which included berry-picking, horseback riding, and a boat ride with her precious daughter. As per People, in one of the shared images, Hadid showed off an adorable photo of Khai wearing a multi-colored princess dress and looking at the ducks that swam in the water during their boat ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

In an April interview with InStyle, Hadid revealed that she enjoys cooking with her daughter, "Every day, we're cooking in the house together. Even if it's just her and I, she will get up on her little step-up stool and help me mix, or we do banana bread,"

Hadid shared. "Especially in the winter, when I'm like, 'OK, what can we do that's warm?' It's a lot of, 'OK, mash these bananas,' and help her do the stuff that's exciting to her." She added, "I try not to be too hard on myself as a mom and just try to make positive conversation around food.”

