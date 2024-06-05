Hailey Bieber Hints at the Gender of Her Unborn Baby With This Sweet Gesture

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together, the couple shared an adorable announcement earlier this month while renewing their marriage vows in Hawaii. Recently Hailey shared a carousel of images showcasing her baby bump and pregnancy cravings. The former model also gave a subtle nod to the gender of the unborn child with a sweet gesture. She captioned the images: "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly." Fans instantly speculated that the Rhode beauty founder is hinting at a 'baby girl' with the line - "Cherry blossom in my belly".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The first picture showcased a close-up of her face with her manicured cherry blossom nails and also a strawberry sticker on her forehead. The third image had her showing off her growing baby bump and the pregnancy glow in a yellow crop top. Other images showcased food cravings, a picture with Justin, and the model rocking a black leather outfit. As per The Independent, fans gushed about the news, “Baby Bieber is a girl,” one comment read, while another fan agreed, “A Girl Confirmed Ahhh.” “Is it a girl? are you going to name her Blossom? Or a flower name ?” while another curious fan asked. Some fans speculated that the baby's name may be 'Cherry', while others imagined it would be 'Blossom'.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, also shared her delight about soon becoming a grandma on Instagram shortly after the couple made the news public. “So I have been waiting for this day,” she confessed happily. “And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness.” “Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God,” she added. She also recently shared a funny meme from a fan source that showcased Justin's hit track - Baby on a Pregnancy Stick. She captioned the image: "How Hailey told Justin she was pregnant, with a laughing emoji. I dunno who made this but that’s funny!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette)

Additionally, Hailey disclosed on Instagram that her current pregnancy craving is pickles with spicy sauce and egg salad. “Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no you’re not allowed to judge,” her caption read. Even though Hailey and Justin first met in 2009, they were hardly ever seen together until July 2018, when they announced their engagement. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote at the time. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.” Justin wrote that time on Instagram. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is Completely and Fully Yours and I will Always put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.” The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last September.