When Katy Perry Sat Down for an Interview With a 7-Year-Old Girl Named Poppy

Pop sensation Katy Perry once had an endearing interview with an equally charming 7-year-old girl named Poppy. The heartwarming and adorable conversation that took place for W Magazine touched on a range of numerous topics, from Perry’s music to her quirky fashion statement. It’s an amusing exchange that highlights the genuine and down-to-earth side of Katy. Poppy, with her adorable innocence, put Perry at ease, setting the stage for a candid, no-filter conversation.

The first question from Poppy was whether Perry had always been a music lover. The Dark Horse singer shared that she was 9-years-old when she started singing; inspired by her older sister’s recording experience in her basement studio. Disclosure of Poppy and her singing since she was 4 years old took Perry by surprise. Poppy’s early start promises a bright future in music. The conversation naturally flowed to Perry’s fashion choices.

The 7-year-old inquired whether Perry chose her outfits in accordance with her mood or the songs she was performing. Perry’s answer was both humorous and perceptive. She further explained that her outfits mirror her feelings each day. She absurdly mentioned her hypothetical fashion choice of dressing in real food, amusingly accentuating the significance of staying true to oneself.

This adorable duo then delved into Perry’s stage performances. Poppy was curious if the pop singer was into elaborate backgrounds and props during her concerts. Perry replied that she preferred minimalism. She further explained that her shows typically just feature her on stage, emphasizing her bond with her fans. Poppy’s reaction to such a performance, "basically like cake but with no yummy frosting," was adorable.

As the interview went on, Poppy asked if Perry ever took time to be just herself at home. Perry, with no filter, shared that she loves staying at home and watching documentaries. She emphasized the significance of being real, even when wearing meticulous costumes and makeup. Her personality must shine through, regardless of her stage persona.

The interview took a fun twist when Poppy asked Katy if she knew how to hula-hoop. Katy admitted her skills were limited but encouraged Poppy to join the circus with her hula-hooping talents. Poppy's multi-talented skills also extended to roller skating, where she can skate backward—a skill Katy Perry jokingly questioned, saying she needed to practice her roller skating. Gardening became the next topic of discussion. Katy Perry expressed her love for planting and shared her excitement about eating vegetables from her garden. She and Poppy even bonded over their mutual wariness of worms, finding them "freaky."

The interview ended on a musical note, as Poppy asked Katy Perry about her favorite song when she was seven. Katy fondly remembered songs from church, and when asked if she had any favorites, she broke into her hit song, "Firework." Poppy joined in, and the heartwarming duet was the perfect conclusion to an adorable interview. Katy Perry's chat with Poppy showcased her genuine and relatable side. It was a delightful reminder that even global superstars have moments of simplicity and authenticity, especially when chatting with an endearing 7-year-old interviewer.

