Hailey Bieber Fans Are Noticing An Odd Detail In Her Birthday Photo: "What Is She Eating..."

Hailey Bieber turned 28 on November 22, and the new mother shared glimpses of her big day on her Instagram profile. However, her close friend Lori Harvey shared one image on her Instagram Stories that caught the eye. The model-turned-entrepreneur was seen enjoying a pre-birthday bash with her pals, but what she was having didn't look like a cake.

Harvey lovingly wrote "Birthday Bean" as Bieber seemed to be nibbling on snacks seemingly far from a cake. If we look closer, the base looked like a gelatin platter that read, "Happy Birthday Hailey" in the icing with a few pieces of melon, a strawberry, a bite-sized chocolate piece, and a rose. Meanwhile, her head rested on her one hand as she smiled, per The Sun.

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Birthday, But... That's Not Cake!

WTF Is She Eating???

However, the birthday treat puzzled her fans as they discussed it on Reddit. For instance, u/ktanvisharma, commented, "Give this poor girl some birthday cake, eating crumbs and fruit on [her] birthday." u/localjargon called her celebrations boring, "At first, I thought it was a pretty presentation. Then I looked closer and it [was] a sliced piece of melon and 1 small chocolate! She has the most basic-girl boring life."

Hailey Bieber attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Taylor Hill | Getty Images)

u/grilsjustwannabclean questioned Bieber's financial condition, "Are finances that rough in the beiber household that one piece of melon, 1 raspberry, a tiny piece of fudge, and a single rose the best she can buy for herself and pretend it's from him lol." u/vigge2011 assumed the snacks are edited, "It's edited in. The plate with food. Probably also the fork. So strange."

While the minimalist food platter perplexed people online, Bieber seemed relaxed and happy. The young mother, who gave birth to her first child, 13-weeks old Jack Blues with her pop star husband Justin Bieber seemed to have enjoyed time out from parental duties. In subsequent posts, she shared glimpses from her martini-themed birthday bash alongside loved ones. However, the Canadian singer was nowhere to be found in the celebrations.

Since the birth of their baby on August 23, the couple had been living a low-key life. Though the couple didn't directly share details of their life after becoming parents, Stephen Baldwin (Hailey's father) gushed over his grandson and told Daily Mail that surprisingly, parenthood has been "very relaxed" for them. "They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack," revealed Baldwin, adding that it's just a matter of time before the new parents would introduce Jack to the world and "come out on the scene."

The Baby singer, who's been vocal about his mental health struggles, had been prioritizing his well-being over his career. And Baldwin acknowledged that, calling him the "bravest artist." He also reassured people that "their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever," while also giving credit to his daughter claiming she helped (Justin) Bieber "survive" the dark days in his life.