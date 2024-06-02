When Hailey Bieber Said She’s ‘Scared’ To Have Children With Justin Bieber Because of Online Hate

Hailey Bieber has always been open about her reluctance to become a parent with her husband, Justin Bieber. Hailey confessed in a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times that while she wants children, she is afraid of the attention her offspring may get as a result of having well-known parents. When asked her thoughts on the matter, she said, "I literally cry about this all the time!"

Hailey told the outlet, "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe." Hailey, who wed the singer in 2018 at the age of 21, has had to defend her marriage in public several times in the last year. During the celebration of the couple's one-year wedding anniversary, Hailey spoke about hearing remarks about a 'divorce.'

In a Wall Street Journal interview from February 2022, Hailey said that she was not in a hurry to become a mother. Despite her original desire to have a child at a 'very young' age, she said she was now okay with deferring parenthood for a longer period of time. She said at the time, "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

But now, everything has drastically altered for the pair. This month the duo declared their pregnancy and shared corresponding Instagram photos featuring Hailey's growing baby bulge. In the Instagram post, the pair tagged each other as Hailey held her growing baby belly. Hailey was wearing a long white lace dress and had a scarf that resembled a veil wrapped over her head. The images were captured during the Hawaii vow renewal ceremony for the pair. In addition, Justin donned Saint Laurent, going with a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a shaggy black fur jacket.

One source also revealed to ET, "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationships. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families, and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

Additionally, Justin has also discussed becoming a father. In a 2019 heartfelt Instagram post, he spoke about wanting to be a father and why he was taking a break from music to take care of his mental health. He shared at the time, " I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."