Stephen Baldwin Reaches Out to Hailey Bieber Hinting End of Feud After Her Estrangement Confession

Hailey Bieber's first child has arrived, and Stephen Baldwin is overjoyed. Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, into the world on Friday night (August 23). Along with Justin's mom Patty Mallette, the famous producer congratulated the happy parents with a post on X. Initially, Mallette expressed her joy in all capital letters, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Amen 🙏🏽 Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family. https://t.co/IZI9GaCywE — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) August 24, 2024

Baldwin expressed his approval moments later by resharing the post and stating, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family." Additionally, Justin and Hailey posted a picture of Jack's foot on Instagram on August 23 with the singer's remark, "WELCOME HOME." The couple announced their pregnancy to the public three months before Jack's birth, at which point the creator of Rhode Beauty was six months along in her pregnancy. They made that decision on purpose to protect their privacy.

This follows Hailey's last month's interview with W Magazine where she dropped hints about a possible family conflict. She told the outlet, "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family." She elaborated by saying that she had 'very fond, beautiful memories' of her 'fairly normal childhood.' Hailey added, "Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different."

Nevertheless, there were some other incidents as well. The latest conflict in the family began after an influencer re-shared an Instagram video showcasing Justin singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever by Delirious with the Hillsong Worship. Per Page Six, Victor Marx wrote along with the clip, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." According to Victor, the A-list couple's mother, Kennya Baldwin, and his wife, Eileen Marx, 'often pray together' for them.

Marx further added in the caption, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you." Baldwin didn't elaborate on the difficulties Hailey and Justin were experiencing when he shared the same stories through his Instagram account.

After Hailey's father shared the message requesting his fans to 'offer a little prayer' for his daughter and son-in-law earlier this year, speculation of a potential split between Hailey and Justin started circulating. Later some sources revealed to TMZ that the pop singer and model were 'pissed' at Baldwin for bringing up a 'private' family issue on social media.