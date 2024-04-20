Hailey Bieber Confesses to Dressing Like Justin's Crush Rihanna Amid Rumored Marriage Trouble

In recent months, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have found themselves at the center of Tinseltown gossip as fans were quick to take notice of their marriage troubles, fueled further by Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin. Adding to the intrigue, Hailey confessed to taking fashion cues from Rihanna, whom Justin has always openly admired. As reported by The US Sun, fans noticed Justin liking an Instagram video of Rihanna in lingerie. In addition, Hailey shared a candid photo of Rihanna on her Instagram Story, with the caption "4eva the inspo," expressing her love for Rihanna's unique sense of style.

In the photograph, Rihanna rocked a white crop top beneath a dark wash denim jacket and coordinated jeans. She layered a hooded green puffer coat over the jeans jacket and topped it off with a matching Supreme baseball cap. Additionally, she added a pop of color with a vibrant scarf wrapped over her hat and accessorized it subtly with delicate jewelry. Meanwhile, Justin has openly admitted to having a crush on the Barbadian singer, praising her fit figure when she modeled her new Savage X Fenty designs, as reported by The Things.

Additionally, back in December 2015, Justin added a snapshot featuring himself alongside Rihanna. In the caption, he wrote, "'Can I have your number please'-Justin // 'Nah' -Rihanna." Eagle-eyed fans also noticed an interesting detail. One user on Reddit, wrote, "He did used to always say he has a crush on Rihanna. But it’s funny how he isn’t giving Hailey any attention." Another person wrote, "Justin liked Riri's latest video about her lingerie brand Savage. He literally likes and comments on everyone's posts except [Hailey]. He didn't even like the birthday post she made for him lol."

"The way he ignores her as if she doesn't exist is wild...I'm waiting for the damage control that Hailey will do now," the fan added. Justin earlier spilled the beans to Chelsea Handler, revealing that he once mustered up the courage to ask Rihanna out at an NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. He confessed, "Yeah, I asked her out. It didn't go so well since I'm not with her. I asked her out and she was basically like, 'You're too young.'"

Justin's recent like on the lingerie video coincided with rumors about the state of his and Hailey's relationship. Speculation intensified due to several sightings of Justin without his wife in recent months. Adding to the drama, Hailey's father, Baldwin, raised eyebrows last month by asking fans to pray for the couple. In an Instagram video, he urged everyone to take a moment and offer a prayer for Justin and Hailey. Earlier this week, the speculations grew stronger when a video of them arriving for dinner separately went viral.