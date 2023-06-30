Hailey Bieber Breaks Fashion Rules in Risqué White Dress at Stephanie Shepherd's Lavish Wedding

Hailey Baldwin Bieber just broke the internet and the "wedding dress code." The Rhode Skin founder flaunted a stunning backless white dress to Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson's lavish nuptials on June 24. Traditionally, wearing the bridal color as a guest is a fashion faux pas, unless the dress code specifies it. Hailey wore a risqué white, long-sleeved dress by Fancì Club which featured a high-neck collar that accentuated her slender neck. The simple figure-hugging dress had a racy backless design which was the real head-turner. The model accessorized the stylish outfit with tiny diamond drop earrings and a furry blue purse, reports People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Shepherd, former assistant and COO of Kim Kardashian's KKW company, wed mega record producer, Jackson over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony at Beverly Hills. According to Daily Mail, the high-profile nuptials witnessed elite guests like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell, Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. The wedding was also attended by Swizz Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys, rapper Timbaland, who gave a rocking performance at the after party. Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Brooklyn Johnny, La La Anthony, Simon Huck and Evan Ross were also present at the wedding.

Hailey was not the only one to wear a daring ensemble for this wedding. Kim celebrated the special occasion of her former assistant in a voluptuous dress. The Hulu star wore a risqué cutout-covered Alaïa dress that showed-off a tiny bandeau across Kim's chest. The floor-length skirt included intricate zig-zag openings that revealed her upper thighs and black briefs. The beauty mogul accessorized the all black ensemble with strappy sandals.

Kim Kardashian wears a VERY revealing outfit to Stephanie Shepherd's wedding in Beverly Hills https://t.co/ifhZ98jm03 pic.twitter.com/xoOh7sTArF — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 27, 2023

Shepherd reportedly first met Jackson while he was working as manager to Kim's ex-husband Kanye West. Shepherd had worked as the reality star's assistant from 2013 until 2017 when the two reportedly had a falling out. In 2018, however, Kim denied there was any feud between the two.

The Future Earth cofounder is part of the "inner circle" of both Kim and Kourtney's lives. In a 2018 interview on the discussion panel for The Wrap, Shepherd had called Kim her "mentor" and denied any beef between them. Shepherd said, “She was like, ‘You need to do this. Like, you’re ready. Go do it.' because if I had to break up with her, I don’t know if I would have done it at that moment. But luckily, she’s such a great mentor that she was like, ‘You gotta go. Like, I love you. I want you forever, but you have to go.’”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Meanwhile, Hailey too considers the SKIMS founder her "role model." She recently mentioned on her Who's in My Bathroom interview series that Kim was the "first person she called for advice" while working on launching her skincare brand - Rhode. The model influencer told the mom of four, "I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you. I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' "

Hailey also recalled that Kim had given her really good advice: "I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, 'Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey.' And that was really valuable advice for me."

