The power couple Hailey and Justin Bieber recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with heartwarming social media posts, giving fans a sneak peek into their enduring and loving relationship. The couple’s posts were infused with love, gratitude, and some mushy PDA pictures, making fans swoon over their connection.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: ‘Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall & Drew Taggart Recreate Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Calvin Klein Ad

The Bieber couple, who initially tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, remembered the special day on September 13th. Justin, the 29-year-old pop sensation, took to Instagram to share his feelings for her wifey Hailey, with a heartfelt message.

Justin posted alluring pictures of the couple and captioned it, “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!” His caption echoed the lovebirds' commitment to a future filled with dreams and endless love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The photos that complemented Justin’s dedication portrayed the couple’s spirited bond. As per the sources of Eonline, One photo depicts a tender kiss shared between the Biebers, while another apprehended them enjoying their five years of marriage during a romantic candlelit dinner.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Arch-Rival, Selena Gomez, Is Way Ahead in the Cosmetics Business

Hailey added the icing on the anniversary celebrations by posting her own series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "5. I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Also Read: Here’s Finding Out if Hailey Bieber’s Parents Really Like ‘Son-in-Law’ Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey’s fairy tale began when they got engaged after only two months of dating. Their dreamy romance led to the most extravagant wedding ceremony in 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina. Hailey walked the aisle in a mesmerizing lace gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh, with a veil embroidered with the words, "TILL DEATH DO US PART."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Their marriage is the apt embodiment of companionship. During an interview with Vogue Australia, Hailey asserted, "My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have." She told Justin, "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with." For Justin, Hailey was the woman he had been praying for, even before he knew her. He had a fairytale dream of having a family, and Hailey was the perfect fit for that dream.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Their journey together has been inundated with deep love, constant support, and never-ending devotion. Justin’s official announcement of their love in July 2018, validating their engagement, showcased his commitment to Hailey. He expressed his love for her, his keenness to know every aspect of her, and his promise to put her first in life.

As their fifth wedding anniversary came around, Justin and Hailey's sweet tributes on social media reflected the enduring strength of their relationship. Their story is a testament to the power of love, friendship, and growing together as a couple. The Bieber's love story continues to be a source of inspiration and admiration for their fans worldwide. Here's to many more years of happiness for this beautiful couple!

More from Inquisitr

When Justin Bieber Revealed That Married Life Had Always Been His True Calling: "Was Compelled To Marry"

Justin Bieber Wishes He Had Saved Himself for Marriage While Wife Hailey Does Not Regret Her Past