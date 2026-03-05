“Had To Call My Dad” – Markwayne Mullin’s First Reaction on Being Picked as New DHS Secretary by Trump

Donald Trump just fired Kristi Noem as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary. On Thursday, President Trump announced that Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will be replacing her. He will take charge on March 31.

After the big news surfaced, Markwayne Mullin was asked by a reporter, “What was your first reaction to just the news that you were nominated for this position?” To which the Senator replied that it was “humbling.”

“It’s humbling because… I had to call my dad. It’s just pretty humbling when you start thinking about it. A little kid from west Oklahoma gets to serve in the president’s cabinet, that’s pretty neat,” Markwayne Mullin said.

Markwayne Mullin was also asked by the reporters if he has had the opportunity to speak to Secretary Noem, to which he replied, “I haven’t, I’m actually, neither one of us had time to talk, so I’m going to go give her a call in just a second. You know, we’re, our families are very close and this happened very quick, so we’re going to, we are going to have a conversation with her in just a second.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem broke her silence on her new role and wrote, “Thank you President Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. She also thanked Secretary Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in her X post, describing them as “incredible leaders.” She added, “I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.”

Kristi Noem, who worked as the Secretary of Homeland Security for 13 months, spoke about her new role and wrote, “The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security.”

Kristi Noem, who was on the receiving end of major criticism during her tenure at DHS, wrote that the department made “historic accomplishments.” She signed off the post with these words, “We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Earlier during the day, Kristi Noem shared an X entry, where she wrote about her job and said, “I do this work every single day because someone has to do the right thing: tell their stories, defend these families, and ensure their loved ones are never forgotten.”

Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social entry on Thursday, “I am pleased to announce that the respected United States Senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, effective March 31, 2026.”

Trump acknowledged Kristi Noem and her new role with these words in his post, “The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well and has achieved numerous spectacular results, especially on the border, will be moving to be Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, our new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere that we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.” He added, “I thank Kristi for her service at Homeland.”