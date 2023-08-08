Gwen Stefani's 'Unrecognizable' Nostalgic Pics Surprising 'The Voice' Fans: “90’s Gwen Was Such a Vibe”

The 'blonde and beautiful' Gwen Stefani startled her fans with a beautiful throwback video of herself on her official Instagram account. The Voice alum is renowned for her bold style and unconventional hair and makeup looks, but in a blast from the past video, she gave a glimpse of her fans into life beyond name and fame, and it would definitely intrigue her fans.

On July 25, 2023, Stefani shared a quick compilation video that highlighted her life from childhood to adolescence to glorious adulthood, reported Good Housekeeping. In one of the images, she also shared her days as a member of the band No Doubt and her current married life with her husband, Blake Shelton.

In one of the snaps, Stefani is seen sitting on a chair in a modest floral summer dress, smiling shyly at the camera. Unlike the bleached blonde hair she now wears, the Luxurious singer had beautifully voluminous and natural brunette hair. In other shots, she was grown up but retained her dark hair, thin lips, less defined nose, and rounder eyes, per The U.S. Sun.

It's interesting that she didn't post any text or detail aside from the memorable video, which means we don't know the reason behind posting it. However, the fans cherished the visual montage, but some raised questions of what was the intent behind it- a new single, some new life update; what could it be?

The 53-year-old was 'unrecognizable' but a sight to behold in past to present photos. Immediately when fans saw the GXVE Beauty founder's post, they came up with their own theories since the pop singer didn't share a context.

One fan, @trevorhacker, assumed, "I feel like Gwen's new album will be a lot of nostalgia and a lot of present-day mixed in one. Kind of like a life story album." Another fan, @hellapositive48, questioned, "What are you teasing?" Another fan @kizsxome shared, "90’s 00’s gwen was such a vibe ! now in days gwen feels like home, peace, love, beauty, empowerment! absolutely love you."

While the fans made their guesses about the sudden social media drop, Stefani has been keeping busy with a lot of stuff. In June 2023, The Sweet Escape singer surprised her fans with a brand-new single titled True Babe. The track also had an official lyric video, which could be a 'possible sign' of more songs coming out sooner than expected.

In 2004, Stefani told PEOPLE magazine, "I am hoping my children will save me from my vanity. If it doesn't, plastic surgery is an option...It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it." However, one doctor revealed the musician was already into plastic surgery as she couldn't "accept the aging process."

A top New-York based plastic surgeon, Dr. Richard Westreich, said, Gwen looks to have spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures and treatments, which means she won't need a facelift in ten years' time." The doctor further said that she shouldn't be over-ambitious to look 'age-appropriate.'

"I hope she doesn't over-pursue and end up looking bizarre rather than great for her age," he added. Previously, critics suggested she went a bit too far with her rumored plastic surgeries. After her appearance at the CMT Awards, fans accused her of going under the knife again. However, Stefani didn't comment on the speculations or the criticism over her changing physical features.

Gwen Stefani looks younger now than I did when their first record came out. — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 18, 2012

