Gwen Stefani’s Reunion With No Doubt at Coachella Leaves Fans in Tears

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt made a successful return at Coachella 2024, performing for the first time since 2013. The reunion took place on Saturday night, with Stefani and her former bandmates taking center stage at the outdoor venue in Indio, California, according to The US Sun. The performance featured bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young. The band kicked off their set with the crowd favorite Hella Good and closed the show with their hit single Spiderwebs.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Shearer

Stefani impressed the crowd with a range of striking outfits, from a plaid top with cutouts to a dazzling white ensemble. Before the band's performance, their official Instagram account shared the Weekend 1 poster from Coachella. This sent fans into a frenzy as they flooded the comments section, urging the band to reunite for a new tour.

NO DOUBT ONE OF THE BEST BANDS OF ALL TIME ! THIS SET WAS FOR THE REAL FANS!!!!!!! THIS SET WAS FOR THE DREAMERS AND THE REAL ONES! NO DOUBT WE LOVE YOU!#Coachella2024 #Coachella

pic.twitter.com/reK1pHYOky — Kenny (@kennysroys) April 14, 2024

One person wrote, "No Doubt is killing it at Coachella! This is the reunion I didn’t know I needed! Gwen looks at home with the band! Um, can we get a new No Doubt tour please!" Another user wrote, "America was not ready for ska Gwen! Let's go! No Doubt tour, please!" "Literally cried my eyes out at the end. I can never hold back tears when they are live, and still don't know why! Beautiful performance! TOUR TOUR TOUR TOUR!!" a third fan wrote.

I'm in awe of No Doubt's set at Coachella last night.



They sounded amazing. Played my absolute favorite song. Brought out Olivia. Even did some pre-Tragic Kingdom tracks.



Also, @gwenstefani has more energy on stage at Coachella than I do after walking up a flight of stairs. pic.twitter.com/gLwKuQkMWU — Jeff Michael 🍉 (@ZeoVGM) April 15, 2024

In a delightful twist for the fans, Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance during No Doubt's performance of Bathwater, dressed in a cute crop top, as detailed by the New York Post. Just before her appearance at the music festival, Rodrigo had cited No Doubt as a major inspiration for her music.

Me getting ready to sit my ass on the couch and watch No Doubt at Coachella pic.twitter.com/lH5WVNe8RR — ☀️-E (@cuatrohunnid) April 13, 2024

Rodrigo stated, “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring. To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.” Following the song's conclusion, Stefani affectionately referred to Rodrigo as her little vampire, and the two shared a heartfelt hug before running offstage together.

Meanwhile, Stefani's recent performance followed her candid discussion about her marriage to Blake Shelton. Recently, the couple openly discussed the internal challenges affecting their relationship. Stefani said, "I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute? In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid." To this, Shelton added, "It’s an insecurity we both have. These are conversations that she and I have with each other."