Jake Owen Addresses Rumors Of Him Being The Inspiration Behind Taylor Swift's Song 'Sparks Fly'

Jake Owen says he's not "the one" behind the popular hit song Sparks Fly by Taylor Swift.

After the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Jake Owen acknowledged that he is aware of the theories among Swifties that he might have been the inspiration behind Taylor Swift's 2010 track. In an interview with People, the 41-year-old Owen revealed that he has been aware of the theory for several years, but it has never been something that has bothered him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Speaking to People at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he was taking part in the American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments, Owen shared his perspective on the matter. He admitted, "It's a great song, and the speculation has always been amusing to me. I'm sure Taylor probably finds it funny as well. But I'm honored to even have my name mentioned in connection with it."

The singer-songwriter, who recently unveiled his latest album, Loose Cannon, towards the end of last month, continued to share his thoughts. He revealed that he has been acquainted with Taylor since she was 16 years old, and he has consistently been a fan of her artistic endeavors. “She’s an amazing girl and an amazing artist. It’s been incredible to see how she’s grown as a musician and what a global phenomenon she’s become," Owen said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Gries

According to People, Swifties, fans of Taylor Swift, engaged in speculation regarding Sparks Fly being about Owen, particularly due to Swift's inclusion of "Portland, OR" in the song's liner notes. This detail was perceived as a potential reference to their performance in the city 17 years ago. Dedicated fans also uncovered an old post on Taylor Swift's MySpace page, where she recounted her experience of opening for Owen at a Portland bar in 2006. Swift mentioned in her post that during that encounter, Owen expressed his admiration for her music.

In her detailed account of that night, Taylor Swift mentioned how she met Jake Owen and how he expressed his appreciation for her music. Swifties interpreted this as a potential indication that the two may have had a conversation, leading them to speculate that the lyrics in Sparks Fly referencing "falling in love in an empty bar" might be connected to that encounter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Swift has chosen not to address the speculations or disclose the specific inspiration behind the track. The 12-time Grammy winner revealed the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) through an Instagram post in which she wrote, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

