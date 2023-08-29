Gwen Stefani's Father Predicted Her Marriage To Gavin Rossdale After Seeing Him on TV

Gwen Stefani's father predicted she would marry Gavin Rossdale, and the lead singer of No Doubt, Gwen Stefani, developed feelings for the British rocker when they crossed paths backstage at a Bush concert. During that period, Gwen had recently ended her romantic relationship with her bandmate and initial boyfriend, Tony Kanal. In 2016, during an interview with Howard Stern, she recounted her initial encounter with Rossdale: “When I met him and looked up at him, I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was different, I was in quite a rebellious place because I was feeling really rejected. Somehow he got my phone number, and that was that. He stalked me, I think."

In 2012, she revealed that her father had a strong intuition that Rossdale would become his future son-in-law the moment he witnessed Rossdale's performance on television. In a 2012 interview with the Telegraph, Gwen was open about several topics and even spoke about her dad's intuition in greater detail. “That's when my life changed. Here was this successful, good-looking English guy who seemed to be interested in me. I couldn't believe it. My dad actually predicted it, though. When he saw Gavin on TV once, soon after we met, he said to my mom, 'There's your future son-in-law.' But I didn't really believe it was going to happen until the day we actually got married," she said.

In 2012, Gwen Stefani, known for her hit Settle Down, reunited with her former bandmates after a decade-long break. She acknowledged that her hectic schedule and Rossdale's involvement in musical projects posed challenges for their marriage at the time. However, they did come to recognize the remarkable strength of their bond. “It's certainly been challenging for us at times. We had to spend a lot of time apart because of our careers. I basically spent all of last year on my own because he was in his band, touring the world. That was hard for me, being at home with the two boys. But now he's home we realise how much we need each other.”

Despite their enduring connection spanning 13 years, as reported by In Style, Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in August 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, marking the end of their two-decade journey together. "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment, To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time," the couple said in a joint statement.

One year following her separation from Gavin, Gwen opened up to Cosmopolitan about the conclusion of her marriage, although she chose not to delve into many specifics. “Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told [know the specifics]. Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture.” When asked if she had ever verified her suspicions about Rossdale's fling, Gwen disclosed: "All you have to do is listen to every single song I’ve ever written, and it’s all there. It’s an ongoing theme that I’ve had for a long time.”

