Gwen Stefani, 53, Shares New Video, Fans Say She Still 'Looks Like 30'

Gwen Stefani stole the hearts of several of her fans yet again as she dazzled in a new video that she uploaded on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer looked radiant and stunning in the video as she promoted her brand of makeup leaving fans awestruck with her beauty.

The Make Me Like You singer recently took to Instagram on account of promoting her luxe makeup brand - GXVE Beauty. Stefani stole the show with her bold pink jumpsuit without sleeves and a fringe throughout. The dress complimented her bright and warm personality perfectly and captured the fun essence of the video. She donned her classic yet chic high ponytail which allowed her makeup to be highlighted quite well.

Like the outfit, Stefani rocked bright rose-red lipstick followed by glam eyeshadow and a thick stroke of eyeliner. Her sense of accessories was spot-on, styling herself with what appears to be a customized layered necklace and an elegant pair of studs that shone as brightly as the singer. The bling didn't stop there as her hands were adorned with a thick pair of gold bracelets that accompanied the golden accessories endowed on the singer's neck.

Her followers and fans on Instagram were floored and left several compliments and praises for the video. Several people commented on how the 53-year-old singer looked as if she was only 30 years old. "For a 53 year old you sure do look younger," said a fan.

Another fan made a striking resemblance with a Barbie doll and petitioned for one to be produced. "Is there a Gwen Stefani Barbie doll? If not there should be! I want one for my collection and I want this exact outfit on her!" Other well-wishers urged Stefani to begin a clothing line because of how gorgeous her outfits appeared to be and how subtly breathtaking her fashion sense is.

During an interview with The One, Stefani talked about where she finds inspiration for her song style and appeared donning the same outfit as her recent video. She strongly credits iconic and legendary singer Pauline Black as her inspiration. Stefani claims that she's even had a picture of the On My Radio singer framed in her glam room and appears extremely inspired by the voice.

According to Stefani, the first song that the award-winning singer sang on stage as a live performance was On My Radio at her high school. The conversation further progressed, and the show surprised Stefani with a special message from her legendary role model. Pauline acknowledged Stefani's music and sent her lots of love in the video and extended her gratitude towards considering Pauline her role model. Throughout the video, Stefani remained gaping in awe and emotional upon hearing directly from the woman who inspired her to be where she is today.

