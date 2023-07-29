Gwen Stefani Looks Unrecognizable in Childhood Photos; Fans Are Stunned to See Her Black Hair

Gwen Stefani has undergone quite a few makeovers through the years. Her general aesthetic includes loud and bold yet subtle bursts of color. The singer continues to be an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts globally through her style and glamour. Even during photoshoots, Stefani always appears to be an epitome of confidence and grace. It seems as if this skill has been carefully groomed through the years with much passion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

The Make Me Like You singer took to Instagram earlier this week as she shared a nostalgic reel from her childhood and early teens. The reel was filled with some deeply cherished memories from her youth. Fans were left in utter shock when they came across the pictures. Several were in awe of how different Stefani looked as a child and showered her with love and compliments.

Image Source: Instagram | @gwenstefani

The main cover image of the reel consisted of a picture of Stefani somewhere in her teenage years. The singer appeared to have black-brown hair with highlights. She flaunts an effortless smile in the breezy atmosphere. Stefani had her hand against her head as she nonchalantly posed in front of a rather tropical aesthetic. She wore a serene and floral-themed dress without sleeves with hues of pink, green, orange, and yellow.

Image Source: Instagram | @gwenstefani

The reel began with a few black-and-white snaps of Stefani as a toddler and as a child, with an innocent smile in each picture. Her sweet memories from a happy childhood were clearly visible in each picture of the reel as she happily posed for the camera. The award-winning singer truly appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed her childhood while it lasted.

Image Source: Instagram | @gwenstefani

It seems like she was keenly interested in ballet and perhaps would've considered pursuing the career of a professional ballet dancer at one point. In the reel, she's observed to be wearing traditional ballet attire. A cute pink bodysuit followed by baby pink stockings along with ballet shoes. Stefani had her hair up in a bun with a bow and a slightly serious expression on her face.

Image Source: Instagram | @gwenstefani

What really took the fans by surprise was when she posted a vintage-themed collage picture of herself in different avatars. There were images of her gearing up for a possible performance, some from her beach-girl era, and other pictures that highlighted some of the singer's best moments from her past. A picture of her rocking a glam outfit and makeup also graced the reel.

Fans were taken aback by the difference between then and now and expressed their feelings in the comment section of her post. Several of them expressed their pride in how much of an impact Stefani has made through her music. "She didn’t know she was going to grown up to be a big influence and inspiration to many younger generations" said someone.

Another person commented on the singer's dark hair, "With dark hair Gwen looks more Italian..her roots!". One more mentioned what Stefani's new album could possibly bring and commented, " I feel like Gwen's new album will be a lot of nostalgia and a lot of present-day mixed in one. kinda like a life story album"

