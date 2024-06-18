When Gwen Stefani Ignored Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ News and Snubbed Him Amid Divorce Rumors

Blake Shelton was snubbed really badly by Gwen Stefani on his special day. Since the season finale of his show, Barmageddon, the country music artist has been quite busy promoting it. However, his wife Stefani, 54, totally ignored her 47-year-old husband by posting nothing about the Barmageddon season two finale on social media.

Early this month, though, the popular music sensation posted some fascinating business news of her own on Instagram. A unique box full of necessary cosmetic goods inspired by the Hollaback Girl singer was created on January 9 by her makeup brand, GXVE Beauty, in collaboration with the beauty startup Ipsy, reported The U.S. Sun.

The couple, who married in 2021, has been the subject of speculation about their marital problems for several weeks. As they concentrate on their respective careers, rumors that the couple's relationship is failing due to their increased time apart have been circulating.

When Stefani removed all of Shelton's images from her social media page in late December, many began to suspect that the two of them could be splitting up. Afterward, they celebrated New Year's Eve apart, with Stefani throwing a party in Las Vegas and Shelton performing in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the holiday, a source told Life & Style that Stefani was "disappointed" and "really upset" that he was unable to spend the night with his wife. “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble," the source alleged. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result," they added.

When 47-year-old Shelton, who has made a name for himself as a "drunk redneck," declared in December that he wanted "to either cut back or stop drinking altogether," people took notice of the couple's marriage. “Some say Gwen doesn’t really like him boozing,” shares the insider, “and this was a gesture to appease his wife.”

In 2015, while going through their separate divorces from Gavin Rossdale, then 58, and Miranda Lambert, 40, the couple famously fell in love on the set of The Voice. Six years after the NBC co-stars first became friends, in 2021 they were married in Oklahoma in front of her boys, Apollo, 9, Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, who she has with her ex-partner Gavin. “The honeymoon period didn’t last all that long,” the insider noted.

Stefani was allegedly really “hurt” by Shelton's lack of support for her work projects on Instagram, the source shared, adding, “They’ve been fighting.” It's not surprising, given this admission, that Stefani is now not supporting Shelton's work. “Gwen and Blake are leading separate lives,” confirms the insider. “It’s very sad, but the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage.”

