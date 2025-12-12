Gwen Stefani Hit With Shocking Backlash Over Hallow App Tie-In

Gwen Stefani is drawing sharp criticism after she promoted the Catholic prayer app Hallow, a move fans say clashes with her public image and the app’s reported pro-life stance.

Stefani posted about Hallow on social channels this week. In an Instagram post, she writes, “The season of Advent has always been a reminder to slow down, even when everything around us is moving so fast. It’s such a special time to reflect, pray, and make room in your heart for Jesus.” She then encouraged her followers to take the Hallow app’s “Be Still” challenge during the Advent period.

The reaction was immediate and often angry. According to The Independent, some fans said they felt betrayed and accused the pop star of backing an app linked to anti-abortion views. Others were more positive about her endorsement of the app.

Said one X user, “Gwen Stefani is Christian? Since when?” Another summarized the outrage like this, “Critics said her endorsement contradicted her 1990s girl-power image and accused her of supporting rhetoric that pressures victims of s.a. to carry pregnancies.” They added, “Social media users and celebrities expressed disappointment and anger, while others defended her right to practice and promote her faith.”

People like Chris Pratt, Mark Whalberg and Gwen Stefani sadly shilling for Hallow, a pay-to-pray anti-abortion, right-wing prayer app funded with millions of dollars early on by JD Vance (thinks women should stick to traditional roles) and… /1 pic.twitter.com/9YPebzXBjH — MJNabuurs (@EmJayNabuurs) December 8, 2025

The partnership isn’t new as Stefani worked with Hallow during Lent and at Christmas in 2024. But critics say the timing and the app’s public positions have changed the response. Fox News noted some fans called out the singer directly, and social posts ranged from hurt and confusion to outright condemnation.

At the center of the uproar is Hallow’s leadership and its public statements. Live Action and other outlets point to a 2023 statement by Hallow CEO Alex Jones in which he said the app “proudly and unequivocally” supports the pro-life stance of the Catholic Church and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. That comment has fueled critics who see the app as promoting an explicitly anti-abortion agenda.

Gwen Stefani is back in the spotlight – not for music, but for faith. She’s promoting the Catholic prayer app Hallow, saying Christmas is about letting Jesus into our hearts. Fans are divided: some call it a betrayal of LGBTQ+ supporters, others praise her for openly sharing… pic.twitter.com/PK23YAAtZj — Witness24 (@Witness24News) December 12, 2025

The backlash seems to indicate that fans now expect public figures to be mindful of the organizations they endorse. When those organizations speak out against hot-button issues such as abortion, it may land the celebrity in hot water. The Independent points out that Stefani has expressed her faith publicly before, but many feel that this is different because of Hallow’s explicit policy positions.

Hallow’s track record helps explain why reactions were so intense. The app has grown quickly, claiming millions of downloads. And its founders have been open about aligning the product with Catholic teaching. Live Action’s reporting of Alex Jones’s 2023 statement is a key touchpoint for critics who see Hallow as more than a neutral wellness app.

Stefani has not issued a long statement addressing the surge of criticism beyond her posts promoting the app. For now, the split among fans is clear. Some praise her faith and choices, while others say the Hallow partnership crosses a line and contradicts the values they thought she represented. However, the debate remains active on social platforms. And as long as Stefani continues to be vocal about her faith, everyone is likely to feel that they can be vocal about their opinions too.