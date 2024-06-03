When Gwen Stefani Celebrated New Year Drinking With Friends But Without Blake Shelton, Alarming Fans

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, one of the music industry's most beloved couples, celebrated the New Year apart, sparking rumors of a potential rift. In an interview with Access Hollywood on December 18, Stefani revealed the couple's separate plans for the holiday. Then, she, at 54, decided to give us a sneak peek into her New Year's Eve bash via Instagram.

Through a string of Instagram Stories, the ex-No Doubt frontwoman gave us a peek into the festive fun she had with her friends in Las Vegas. She appeared in a vibrant oversized yellow jersey, her blond hair styled in a sleek ponytail, and her lips boldly painted. As the evening progressed, Stefani captured moments of the lively crowd enjoying champagne, humorously engaging with the guests, and even displayed a unique record player and collection of her hit singles, intriguingly made out of chocolate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lorne Thomson

Concurrently, Shelton, 47, was performing at Nashville's Big Bash. His performance, however, did not seem to garner overwhelmingly positive reviews. When previously asked about supporting her husband during his performance as part of the CBS special New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Stefani had divulged her plans to be in Las Vegas, remarking, “Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again.’ But this year, if you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working.”

In 2022, Stefani performed two shows at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on December 30 and 31, an experience she initially seemed reluctant to repeat. However, she ultimately embraced the opportunity again for 2023, indicating a desire to match her husband's working schedule for the holiday.

This divergence in their New Year's Eve plans has led to fans speculating about their relationship, particularly noting the absence of Shelton from Stefani's social media posts. Fans expressed their curiosity and concern in the comment sections of Stefani's posts per The US Sun, with one user asking, "What happened to all the videos of you and Blake?" Another commented on the noticeable lack of joint appearances, saying, "I haven’t seen them either!" Others suggested that their separate schedules might be to blame, with a user noting, "They must be busy too. Lots of Laughs!"

Meanwhile, Shelton's New Year's Eve performance received mixed reactions. Shelton and Trace Adkins, aged 61, took the stage to perform their 2011 collaboration, Hillbilly Bone, with a seemingly close and friendly dynamic. However, controversy arose as some fans were disappointed to learn that the performance was pre-recorded, despite the appearance of a live setting. Observers noted inconsistencies, casting doubt on the genuineness of Shelton's purported 'live' show. One commenter underscored a conflict in scheduling, while another lamented the audio quality of Shelton and Thomas Rhett's acts.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 2, 2024. It has since been updated.