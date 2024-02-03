Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spotted with Fans on a Rural Getaway Amid Rumors of Marital Issues

'Together or not together,' Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marital issues have been the top news in 2023. However, despite multiple rumors and source information, the power couple emerged stronger in their commitment to their relationship. Their recent getaway is proof that they still have hope.

The Voice coaches posed for happy pictures surrounded by their fans in rural Texas for a quick weekend escape. The 47-year-old and the Hollaback Girl singer were spotted at a store in Whitesboro, Texas, fulfilling their fans' request to pose for a photograph. The couple appeared in good spirits as they smiled for the camera, per The Sun.

The 54-year-old donned a blue denim bodysuit, knee-length camel-shade cowboy boots, and a black bomber jacket. She left her blonde tresses open and kept her face looking fresh with minimal yet perfect makeup. Meanwhile, Shelton wore a dull green camouflaged button-up shirt with blue jeans, boots, and a trucker hat.

Over the past year, the news of their marriage burnout circulated in the tabloids and social media. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted weird behavior of Stefani which pointed toward a possible fallout. Almost a year back, in February 2023, Radar Online reported trouble in the singer's paradise.

An insider spilled, "Things just seemed really tense." Meanwhile, a close pal of Stefani and Shelton explained the marital struggle. "When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," referring to 2021, when the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the God's Country singer's Oklahoma ranch.

"But the spark started disappearing after their wedding," noted the friend. "It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," adding, "Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."

The couple also served as coaches on The Voice, and according to the insiders, they "played it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches, but behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos. He would often get all the attention. And that would hit a nerve — she was jealous." The source contended, "He's been suffering from burnout."

However, in November 2023, the country singer opened up about what it's like living with wife Stefani. While sharing the "best part," the 47-year-old said, "I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up, and she's there in the morning," per TODAY. "I just didn't know that that was out there, that that was possible."

When Stefani got into a relationship with Shelton, she was divorced from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale with three boys- 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and 9-year-old Apollo. But, according to the Home singer, he worked out to maintain a relationship with his stepkids, and his own experience helped.

Shelton said," I've had stepparents. I think, in some ways, it's more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed."