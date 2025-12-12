Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Shut Down Shocking Split Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are pushing back against fresh rumors that their marriage is in trouble, with a source close to the couple saying the speculation is simply not true. The pair, who married in 2021, have continued to appear together publicly as whispers of a split spread online.

A source close to the couple told People that the rumors do not reflect what is actually happening in their relationship. The source stated, “There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules.” They added, “When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.”

Gwen Stefani everytime NO ONE asks her “ BLAKE SHELTON IS MY HUSBAND. HE’S GORGEOUS“ You are one lucky blessed man @blakeshelton 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rpjYGU2br6 — Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️‍♀️ (@forgwenandblake) December 4, 2025

The insider shared that both Stefani and Shelton are going through a season where “They’re both at a place in their careers where they still genuinely enjoy what they do and they don’t want to give that up.” However, there are times when “they spend a lot of family time together and really treasure that, and then there are periods when the focus is more on work.”

They added, “Is it easy all the time? Of course not. They have a lot on their plates and a lot to balance, but that’s just how it is when you’re a family and both parents have careers.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shut down split rumors with shopping outing #gwenstefani https://t.co/GlxHjJsi82 pic.twitter.com/ap0kCIxND1 — Olivia Emma (@OliviaEmma17579) December 10, 2025

The comments come after social media chatter and tabloid reports began circulating claims that the couple were growing distant. Some outlets pointed to Shelton’s touring schedule and Stefani’s separate work commitments as signs of strain, though no evidence was cited to support those claims.

Public appearances by the couple have told a different story. Stefani recently shared a smiling photo of herself with Shelton, per E! News. The photos were in direct contrast to the rumors of them splitting up. In fact, the couple was relaxed and affectionate, reinforcing the message that they are still united.

Good night… Dear God please continue to protect The SHELTONS @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani and protect their love, marriage and happiness always. AMEN. AMEN. AMEN. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ja24bMKFtw — SHEFANI ❤️ The Sheltons ❤️ Thank God 🙏🪻🙏 (@SG_BlakeandGwen) December 11, 2025

In the snaps, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton turned a simple grocery run into a public reminder that their marriage is holding firm. They were photographed shopping at Eataly in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, walking side-by-side and loading bags into a black SUV. Stefani was wearing cowboy boots and Blake was in jeans and a trucker hat. He pushed a shopping cart while walking alongside his wife.

Stefani also addressed the rumors directly during a recent red-carpet appearance. According to Page Six, she shut down questions about a possible split and made it clear that her marriage is intact. Her response was brief but firm, leaving little room for interpretation. She sported her wedding bands (Melania, you may have some competition), as well as a ring that Shelton gave her for Valentine’s Day in 2024, in a no-words declaration of their unity.

The couple wed in 2021 and divide their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles, as they try to balance music careers with family life.

BLAKE WAS IN SACRAMENTO CA FOR GWEN’S SHOW !!! I love how he waited for her so she could get in the car first. A true cowboy gentleman 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GLpf4p91I3 — Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️‍♀️ (@forgwenandblake) December 9, 2025

In recent years, Stefani has spoken openly about faith and family being central to her priorities, while Shelton has described stepping back from some career commitments to focus more on home life. Those choices, according to People, have strengthened rather than strained their bond. And at the end of the day, only they know what’s really going on in their marriage.