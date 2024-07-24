Guest Host Lamorne Morris Reveals Trump's Biggest Fear About Kamala Harris on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Lamorne Morris has revealed what he thinks "worries" former President Donald Trump about Kamala Harris' nomination. Morris made a wild claim when he commented on President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday, July 21. The reaction came after Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Biden never had COVID. He is a threat to democracy," as reported by Daily Beast.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

According to HuffPost, questioning the ex-Prez's claim Morris said, "Really? Trump thinks Biden never had COVID?" Adding on the guest host said, "You don’t pretend to have COVID to get out of running for president. You pretend to have COVID to get out of going to your cousin’s destination wedding," during the Monday, July 22 episode of the late-night show. Morris then went on to say, "The new choice for Democrats appears to be Vice President Kamala Harris." He then added, "Trump is very worried because Kamala’s a lawyer. He’s only lost to Joe Biden once, but he loses to lawyers like twice a week," the actor claimed poking a joke on Trump and his recent court trials that did not end up in his favor. He claimed what he believes worries the business mogul and Republican frontrunner for the presidential polls about Vice President Harris. Biden endorsed Harris as he stepped down from the race to be next in the line to represent the Democrats.

Taking a dig at Harris the Fargo star said, "Kamala Harris is a Baptist, but growing up, she also attended Hindu services with her mom, her husband is Jewish, and let me tell you something, that's huge. Here's why. Because if she's going to beat Donald Trump, she's gonna need all the help she can get. She gonna need the help of every single God she can get, okay? I'm talking Yahweh, you got Allah, you need Jesus, Oprah, all the big Gods."

Calling on what new developments might take place if Harris wins the elections the Emmy-nominated actor said, "You know what's my favorite part? My favorite part is that if Kamala wins, for the first time our country won't have a First Lady we'll have our First Man." The crowd burst into laughter as he introduced Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff saying, "That's Doug, look at that. Look at that young-a** pimp, look at that player," as he called Emhoff a "stud."

An exciting week ahead as the hilarious Lamorne Morris takes the reins as guest host of @JimmyKimmelLive! Request tickets now: https://t.co/ohO26v4tMi pic.twitter.com/2VsQuOl0cu — 1iota (@1iota) July 22, 2024

Noting the duties of a First Lady and what the shift to Emhoff would look like he said, "He'll be in charge of the White House decorations, you know what I mean..." Calling Harris' team strong the Jimmy Kimmel Live host for the night said that Harris has the support of Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden. The comment was followed by a hilarious spoof video of Joe Biden announcing his decision to drop out.