Don Jr.'s College Classmate Once Made Wild Claim About Son ‘Hating’ Dad Donald Trump

There's no denying that Donald Trump Jr. is a devoted and loyal son to his politician father, Donald Trump. However, if we scratch the surface a bit, it'd reveal feelings of animosity between the father-son duo, as narrated by one of Don Jr.'s college classmates to Philadelphia Magazine, recalling an incident on Facebook that went viral in no time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Loud

In 2016, Scott Melker, Don Jr.'s former college classmate, alleged that once the Republican front-runner showed up at the college's dorm to take the son for a baseball match. Although there's nothing wrong with that, if we believe the collegemate, Donald, treated his son rather harshly, and it didn't sit well with Melker, who shared this incident on his Facebook account back then.

"Don Jr. opened the door, wearing a Yankee jersey. Without saying a word, his father slapped him across the face, knocking him to the floor in front of all of his classmates," recalled Melker. "He simply said, 'Put on a suit and meet me outside,' and closed the door." In his post, the college friend also added that Don Jr. 'despised his father, and hated the attention that his last name afforded him.'

Don Jr. attended a private Pennsylvania boarding school named The Hill School and graduated in May 1996. Although it was widely speculated that the now-78-year-old never attended his kids' graduation ceremonies, a quarterly newspaper called Hill Ties showed that he was the speaker at his eldest son's school's Career Day. Also, when Don Jr. graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in May 2000, the Philadelphia Inquirer noted his presence, per Yahoo!

In an old interview from 2004 with ABC News' Barbara Walters, the eldest child of Donald and his first wife Ivana Trump admitted that he tried to hide his last name because it was synonymous with his father, New York's renowned rea-estate mogul, "I'd be lying if I said I didn't, especially when I was younger."

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Alongside his sister, Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. continued, "There were times when you just, you didn't want to have to deal with everyone making those assumptions, however ignorant they may be. I'd go, say, introduce myself as just Don, or sometimes I'd avoid the last name at all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

Over the past few years, through Donald's controversies and legal woes, Don Jr. emerged as his father's fiercest defender. However, the pair haven't always been as close as they appear to be today. After the presumptive Republican presidential nominee separated from his wife Ivana, Don Jr., who was 12 years old at the time, didn't speak to his father for nearly a year, as per New York Magazine.

He even blamed his father for the divorce because of his affair with model Marla Maples: "Listen, it’s tough to be a 12-year-old. You're not quite a man, but you think you are. You think you know everything. Being driven into school every day and you see the front page and it's divorce! THE BEST SEX I EVER HAD! And you don't even know what that means." Don Jr. also said, "When I went to boarding school, it all kind of went away — all those inconveniences that I found intrusive," about the gossip columns that covered the high-profile divorce.