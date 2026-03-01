“Great Day for This Country” — Trump Says Khamenei’s Death Can Open Doors to Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei‘s death during the joint attack called “Operation Epic Fury” by the U.S. and “Roaring Lion” by Israel, launched in Iran, could make diplomacy “much easier now than it was a day ago, obviously.”

​On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to their X handle, confirming that the “IDF and the U.S Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time.”

“The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel’s borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole,” they continued.

​Following Khamenei’s passing, Trump spoke to CBS News during a phone interview and called Saturday’s strike “a great day for this country, a great day for the world,” and suggested that “there are some good candidates” to lead Iran following their Supreme Leader’s passing.

In another statement, Trump also urged Iranians to “take over your government,” saying “The hour of your freedom is at hand,” as reported by NBC News.

The President also spoke up about the retaliatory strikes from Iran, stating, “It’s what we expected,” adding, “We thought it’d be double. Thus far, it’s been less than we thought.”

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump believes the attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were effective and “could create a pathway to diplomacy.” Source: CBS News https://t.co/CDI8oW0hmI pic.twitter.com/FFce5mbd4a — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 1, 2026

In a separate Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president warned Iran against escalating its retaliatory strikes, writing, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

​While announcing Khamenei’s passing, President Trump described him as “one of the most evil people in History,” in another Truth Social post.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/oXZTFGg5pS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

​”This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump wrote.

​He continued, “He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

​According to the BBC, multiple reports also claimed that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were also killed in the attack.