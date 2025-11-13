“Grandpa Scrambles”? Trump Mixes Up “Adapt” and “Adopt” in Bizarre Speech—Internet Loses It

President Donald Trump is once again subjected to heavy trolling on the internet. He stumbled over his words during a public address on Thursday, November 13, and people absolutely can’t let it slide. As he addressed the media during the signing of an Executive Order entitled “Fostering the Future for American Children and Families,” he confused two basic English words.

As the 79-year-old rambled about Christians and foster care, he surprisingly conflated the word “adapt” with “adopt.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Trump’s speech where he can be heard saying, “Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care, they’ll adopt the general population. They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it’s become second nature. It’s amazing.”

Trump: “Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care they’ll adopt the general population. They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it’s become second nature. It’s amazing.” pic.twitter.com/L31i0pONzC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

His recent word salad gave critics more reasons to ridicule him and question his ability to run the country. Mocking the president, an X user wrote, “Adapt – adopt – scrambled brains can see no difference between the two.”

“Dude talks like he shook a Magic 8-Ball and read whatever floated to the top. They adopt to it, they adopt to it… what? [Expletive language] Grandpa Scrambles,” wrote another.

Someone sarcastically wrote, “Amazing that he is allowed to speak in public at all.”

“He’s trying to say “adapt,” but it keeps coming out as “adopt.” At this point his speeches need closed-captioning and translation,” wrote someone else.

He’s trying to say “adapt,” but it keeps coming out as “adopt.” At this point his speeches need closed-captioning and translation. 😂😭 — Maelis Ink (@MaelisInk) November 13, 2025

A tweet reads, “He’s so embarrassing!” Another critic wrote, “Why can’t he talk like a normal speaking human being?! The hampster in his brain must be exhausted!”

Why can’t he talk like a normal speaking human being?! The hampster in his brain must be exhausted! — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) November 13, 2025

This wasn’t the first time Trump embarrassed himself during a public speech. He often confuses simple words, and sometimes gets confused between the names of different nations as well. His confusing rants, many of which have been factually incorrect, have drawn heavy trolling and criticism domestically and internationally as well.

His gaffes often raise questions about his health, as several critics have argued that he may be in the early stages of dementia. Even his niece, Mary Trump, has made similar claims, while highlighting clear signs that point toward Trump’s cognitive decline.

However, Trump has always maintained that he is in “excellent shape,” both physically and mentally. He underwent two medical tests within a span of six months, which raised eyebrows about his health. His administration also stated that they were regular checkups, and Trump is fit to carry out his duties.

However, Trump’s rambling speeches and his confusing and sometimes factually incorrect statements aren’t helping the health rumors. Incidents like these only make things worse for Trump and his allies, who then have to spend time in damage control and convince people that all’s well.