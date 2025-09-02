Grand Jury Rejects Case After Jeanine Pirro Alleges Woman Wanted Trump Dead

A Washington, D.C., grand jury has declined to indict an Indiana woman accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump, dealing a public setback to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s high-profile push to crack down on threats against federal officials. The panel’s “no bill” effectively halted the case against 50-year-old Nathalie Rose Jones, at least for now.

Jones, of Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in mid-August after Secret Service agents and prosecutors alleged she posted violent messages on Facebook and Instagram and later doubled down in an interview with investigators. In charging materials, authorities said Jones threatened to “disembowel” the president and described carrying a “bladed object” to “carry out her mission,” incendiary claims that quickly ricocheted through conservative media.

Despite the lurid allegations, jurors determined there wasn’t probable cause to move forward, an outcome that prompted Pirro’s office to suffer its latest courtroom bruise in the nation’s capital. A filing from federal public defender A.J. Kramer underscored the point, noting the grand jury’s rejection in arguing Jones should not remain behind bars while the government weighs next steps.

Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg subsequently ordered Jones released under strict conditions, reversing an earlier detention decision and signaling skepticism about the government’s case posture after the grand-jury setback. The move followed days of legal wrangling over Jones’ online posts and her interview with agents.

Prosecutors had leaned heavily on Jones’ own words. In one post cited by authorities, she purportedly wrote that she was willing to “sacrificially kill this POTUS,” language that drew instant outrage and put a spotlight on the Secret Service’s monitoring of social-media threats against sitting presidents. In their summary of the interview, agents said Jones referred to Trump as a “Nazi” and asserted she would use a knife-like weapon. Jones’ defense has countered that the online outbursts were hyperbolic, political speech—not an actionable assassination plot.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Pirro will seek a superseding presentation to a new grand jury, an option prosecutors sometimes pursue when they believe additional evidence or refined charges might sway a different panel. Pirro, who has made combating violent threats a public priority, has recently clashed with Washington juries.

Just last week, her office failed to land a felony indictment in the already-viral “sandwich-throwing” case involving a former Justice Department employee, a result that set off a round of Monday-morning quarterbacking over how D.C. grand jurors assess high-visibility confrontations with federal officers.

Pirro, appearing on Fox News, blasted what she characterized as out-of-touch jurors who “don’t take it so seriously,” arguing that big-city panels have grown numb to disorder. The criticism, while red meat for allies, also shows the political tightrope: prosecutors want to project toughness without alienating the very citizens they need to secure indictments.

For Jones, the grand jury’s decision is a major reprieve, though it doesn’t amount to an acquittal. Prosecutors can seek another bite at the apple, and threatening the president remains a serious federal crime, one that routinely triggers swift investigations and, when evidence is strong, indictments and prison time. For Pirro’s office, the episode is another reminder that even splashy allegations and aggressive press releases won’t guarantee a green light from a jury room.