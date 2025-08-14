Pam Bondi Outs DC Sandwich-Slinger in Deep State Bombshell

Attorney General Pam Bondi has publicly revealed that a Department of Justice staffer has been fired and charged after allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal officer in Washington, D.C. The incident, which was caught on camera and went viral on social media, took place late Sunday night on 14th Street NW and has since ignited political rhetoric and legal action.

According to court records and eyewitness accounts, 37-year-old Sean Charles Dunn, an international affairs specialist with the DOJ’s Criminal Division, confronted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent from just feet away, shouting profanities, adding, “I don’t want you in my city!” before hurling his sandwich at the officer’s chest. The attack was described in a criminal complaint and filmed by bystanders, with the footage racking up millions of views online.

After the sandwich struck the officer, Dunn allegedly attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by federal agents and the Metropolitan Police Department. Once in custody at MPD’s Third District, Dunn admitted to the act, reportedly telling officers, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.” Photos from the scene show Dunn, wearing a pink collared shirt, being surrounded by officers from CBP and the FBI before being taken away.

On Thursday morning, Bondi took to X to announce Dunn’s firing and felony charge. “If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi wrote. “I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony. This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro also weighed in, posting a video message in which she confirmed her office would prosecute Dunn. “He thought it was funny,” Pirro said. “Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony: assault on a police officer. And we’re going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!”

Dunn faces one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer, which carries a potential sentence of up to one year in prison. The arrest and charges come amid an intensified Trump administration crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital, which has included deploying hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops to the city despite D.C. recording a 30-year low in crime rates.

Bondi’s reference to the Deep State reflects her broader effort to portray the DOJ as infiltrated by internal opposition to the administration’s agenda, a theme she has repeated during her tenure. Dunn’s firing and prosecution have been highlighted by the administration as part of a zero-tolerance approach toward any perceived disrespect or aggression toward law enforcement officers.

The case has drawn significant public attention not only because of the unusual nature of the alleged weapon, a foot-long sandwich, but also due to the political framing from top officials. As of now, Dunn remains out on bond pending trial, and his legal team has not issued a public statement. The Justice Department has confirmed his termination and has declined further comment beyond Bondi’s public remarks.