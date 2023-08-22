GOP Senator Bill Cassidy Suggests Trump Should Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, has publicly stated his belief that former President Donald Trump should step down from the 2024 presidential election. Cassidy's remarks were made during an interview with Kasie Hunt on CNN's State of the Union, where he discussed Trump's ongoing legal battles and their possible impact on the Republican Party.

Cassidy responded, "I think so," when asked if he thought Trump should withdraw from the presidential election during the interview. “But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion,” he added.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Admitted Donald Trump Becoming President Turned Her More Political

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Cassidy, one of seven Republican senators to support Trump's impeachment in 2021, didn't hold back when he called the case against the president for allegedly handling classified documents improperly "almost a slam dunk." Cassidy said, "I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion. But he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls."

Although he said he wanted a Republican to be elected president, he also asserted that he thought any Republican nominee would perform better than Joe Biden, the current Democratic president. Cassidy emphasized the necessity for a president who will deal with the nation's urgent problems, especially the economy, and inflation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Georgia District Attorney Says Trump and 18 Indicted Allies Need To Surrender by Aug 25

He said, “I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden. And so I want one of them to win. If former President Trump ends up getting the nomination, but cannot win a general, that means we will have four more years of policies that have led to very high inflation … and to many other things which I think have been deleterious to our country’s future."

"I'm gonna vote for a Republican, but my threshold issue for any person who wants to be the leader of our country is will you take care of the issues before us?” he added. “Both Biden and Trump both have the same policy in Social Security, for example, which is to do nothing," the senator said, according to NBC News.

Also Read: Donald Trump Plans On To Skip the First GOP Debate for an Interview with Tucker Carlson

Sen. Bill Cassidy says Trump is likely to be convicted in the documents case and says he should drop out of the race -- but then in the next breath indicates he'll still vote for him anyway pic.twitter.com/RUb9hKWyQh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2023

The senator referred to the conversation that was recorded in Bedminster, New Jersey in 2021, during which Trump discussed confidential materials that he had not yet declassified. He said, “If it’s proven, we may have a candidate for president who’s been convicted of a crime,” The disagreements that still exist within the Republican Party over Trump's participation in the upcoming election are made clear by Cassidy's statements.

Despite the fact that Trump enjoys support from a sizeable percentage of the GOP base, Cassidy's remarks reveal that some party members are growing increasingly concerned about Trump's prospects of winning a general election. Cassidy cited Trump's last year’s midterm election results as proof of his future electoral weaknesses, in a previous conversation with CNN.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Calls Out 'Anti-Trump Bias' of the Judge Overseeing the Capitol Riot Cases: "Very Biased and Unfair"

Trump’s Plan to Provide Proof of Election Fraud Could Blow Up In His Face, Claims Ex-Trump Staffer