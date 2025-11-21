GOP Congressman Blasts Female Reporter as ‘Sick’ for Asking Epstein Question – Netizens Fire Back

TW: Mentions details about sexual abuse.

The Epstein scandal is back in the news, and how. The release of the Epstein emails by Democrats has drawn fresh attention and pressured the administration to release the case files. NBC News Congressional Correspondent Julie Tsirkin has previously documented how Congress has been handling the highly publicized Epstein files.

Speaker Mike Johnson refused to answer when she asked whether he planned to vote for the bill requiring the Justice Department to release the records. (The measure later passed as The Epstein Files Transparency Act, with 427–1 in the House and Johnson voting in favor.) Tsirkin had also reported that Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie predicted that Donald Trump would sign the bill releasing the Epstein files if Congress passed it.

However, to make sure the files don’t get him into major trouble, he might open new Epstein-related investigations to invoke a legal provision that permits withholding materials tied to ongoing probes.

According to sources, as of November 17, 2025, the bill will now be sent to Trump’s desk for his signature. The files reportedly contain unclassified information and names of high-profile individuals, including Trump himself, who were part of the trafficking racket of the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

As the controversy regarding the famous Epstein files has been in the headlines for months, Texas Rep Troy Nehls grabbed the spotlight for his inappropriate remark. The 57-year-old politician voted in favor of the bill.

When asked by NBC correspondent Julie Tsirkin why he had changed his position, Nehls said, “Because everybody is voting for them… my vote won’t matter.” He then added, in a remark that quickly drew attention and criticism, “Young lady… you’re sick, you need counseling.”

The comment has sparked widespread criticism as all the GOP members have an alleged repetitive pattern of snapping in front of national television and the media, which may consider disrespectful.

One person reposted the reporter’s post and wrote, “This is so disrespectful to a reporter just doing her job.”Another asked, “Are they all verbally abusive to women”? A third one added, “What a terrible person.”

This is so disrespectful to a reporter just doing her job https://t.co/MkJgwauDIe — Fernando Gallo (@FernandoRGallo) November 18, 2025

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse have praised the vote as a step toward accountability. However, advocates acknowledge that some material may still be withheld. Right now, the attorney general must report back to the Senate within 15 days, asking them which document was withheld and why.

Earlier, netizens were upset when Pam Bondi said the files were on her desk for review and later denied releasing them.

So,after all the trump flip floppin,twisting fox news/rep party in a pretzel on how mislead their veiwers/voters on how to messages the Epstein discharge petition,now that he’s thrown in the towel.Him grudgely signing the bill,under the cloak of darkness,is all u need to know.. pic.twitter.com/XAIwIg8a2F — @amayzing greyce (@amayzing_greyce) November 20, 2025

Not only Rep Troy Nehls but Donald Trump has also insulted female reporters several times since he resumed office in January 2025. Recently, Trump was seen aboard Air Force One speaking with Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, who was off-camera.

Lucey began asking, “If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—” before Trump cut her off, shouting, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy!” and waving his finger.

Similarly, during the 2016 campaign, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump repeatedly insulted her appearance and once greeted her with “Hello, Miss Piggy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shackelford Phillip (@phillipshackelford)

As the internet fumes in anger to witness GOP members demean women publicly, Trump’s niece, Mary, who has been a long-time critic of her uncle, slammed him after his comments to Lucey.

Mary Trump called the 79-year-old out, saying, “Donald is a lifelong, hardcore misogynist, so he really doesn’t like when women ask him tough questions. This actually happened yesterday.”