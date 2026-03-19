GOP Candidate Suggests “One Less Trip to Starbucks” Amid Rising Costs

GOP candidate Michele Tafoya delivered a line that many were wondering how much she understands about the current situation many Americans find themselves in. She said that if they are worried about gas prices, they should buy less coffee. Tafoya appeared on a radio show this week and spoke about what most Minnesota voters are concerned about. The conversation turned to the affordability crisis the U.S. is facing, reports Raw Story. Her solution? “One less trip to Starbucks.”

The conversation began while she was speaking with conservative radio host Todd Starnes. She said, “Well, yeah, you know, look, we’ve all been told that the word affordability is key, and it is,” Tafoya said.

Minnesota GOP Senate candidate Michele Tafoya on rising gas prices: “Maybe you take one less trip to Starbucks & so that gas goes a little further until this thing is over and these gas prices come back down again. Let’s just try to be patriots about this”pic.twitter.com/qJivab6XqG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 19, 2026

She then continued by saying, “Look, we had gas prices at a five-year low, and we were really enjoying watching that. And now here we are in a conflict in the Middle East, which is bringing gas prices up again.”

She brought up the rising cost of fuel amid the war in Iran. The gas prices are the highest they have been since late 2023, and amid the government shutdown, many people find it to be expensive. Some people are paying an additional 80 cents per gallon for gas, and that has escalated the cost of living.

The former NFL sports anchor, who is running as a GOP candidate in a deep blue state, said that she understood the frustration that people were feeling. But she encouraged people to support the U.S. military servicemen as people did during World War II. Her idea to boost morale was a little different.

“I think right now, at least just kind of keeping a stiff upper lip, maybe you take one less trip to Starbucks, and so that gas goes a little further until this thing is over and these gas prices come back down again,” Tafoya suggested. “Let’s just try to be patriots about this.”

Sheer stupidity from @Michele_Tafoya. A LOT of us don’t drink and never go to a @Starbucks https://t.co/eTTgojnY6g — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 19, 2026

The comments were immediate as people tried to process how increasing fuel costs amounted to drinking less coffee. They warfare online was as real as the queue to said Starbucks in the morning.

Penning their thoughts, one person noted, “These “conservatives” are so out of touch with every day people.”

They continued, “Wonder what she has ever given up in her life? I wonder if she has ever had to figure out rent, transportation, medicine, daycare? Doesn’t sound like it to me. Out of touch.

Another person tried to explain that the cost of living went beyond simply going without something trivial. “I don’t buy Starbucks coffee. It’s much cheaper to make my own at home. As for her saying to buy less coffee at Starbucks, she has no idea what is really going on?” they said.

Pointing out that she is truly out of touch with the average American, a third person quoted her and said, “‘I know it’s frustrating and I know it’s hard for people. . . .” You know nothing, Girlie. Nothing.”

President Donald Trump addressed the price of gas on Thursday. In a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, he said that he initially thought that the cost of fuel would be “worse, much worse.” However, he was positive that “it’s going to be over with pretty soon.”