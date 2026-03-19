JD Vance Calls Rising Gas Prices a “Temporary Blip” Amid Concerns

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, during a press conference on Wednesday, described rising gas prices as a “temporary blip.” While addressing residents in Michigan, Vance warned of a “rough road ahead.” He soon shifted to former President Joe Biden, offering a response that did not directly address the reporters’ question.

During the press conference, the reporter asked Vance, “We’re seeing gas prices here climbing at home, in particular here in metro Detroit, with what’s going on in Iran and the impacts on the Strait of Hormuz. What is the administration doing to help keep gas prices down, and where do you see gas prices going in the near future?”

In response, the 41-year-old vice president acknowledged the impact of high prices on the public. However, he said President Donald Trump has been clear about the situation.

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance just WALKED OUT to THUNDEROUS applause and chants of “USA! USA!” in Michigan The room is electric, they love JD! 🇺🇸 He has GREAT Rust Belt appeal. pic.twitter.com/TwXpJvtoqx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

“Well, the president of the United States has been crystal clear about this. Look, gas prices are up. And we know they’re up. And we know that people are hurting because of it. And we’re doing everything we can to make sure they stay lower. The president said this, and I certainly agree with it. This is a temporary blip, OK?” Vance told the reporter.

According to The Irish Star, the reporter expected Vance to explain how Trump’s administration plans to address the issue. But instead of answering directly, Vance pivoted, saying, “Frankly, [gas prices] aren’t even as high as they were during certain parts of the Biden administration because of what’s going on in the Middle East. It’s not going to last forever.”

He reassured the public, saying that he, along with the president and the administration, would address the issue and bring down gas prices. He added, “But yeah, we’ve got a rough road ahead of us for the next few weeks, but it’s temporary.”

JD Vance: “Look, gas prices are up. And we know they’re up, and we know that people are hurting because of it. And we’re doing everything we can to ensure they stay lower. This is a temporary blip. Joe Biden … ” pic.twitter.com/FotPJMNSSY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

The United States, along with Israel, launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. This led to the Islamic Republic closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil and fuel markets across the globe.

According to AAA, gas prices in the United States have topped $3.84 a gallon, up 92 cents from last month. Experts believe this could lead to higher inflation in March. However, core inflation is expected to remain unaffected, as it excludes gas and fuel.