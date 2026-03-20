Gold Trump Coin Approved for 250th Anniversary Despite Advisory Panel Concerns

A Donald Trump coin will soon be minted in gold to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts unanimously approved the design of the Trump coin on Thursday. Commission members are appointed by the president.

The Trump coin image shows the president leaning forward over a desk with a serious expression and leaning forward. The front of the Trump coin features the word “LIBERTY” across the top, along with the dates “1776–2026” to commemorate the nation’s semi-quincentennial, according to Time magazine.

MINT CONDITION: A commemorative gold coin featuring President Trump is one step closer to becoming a reality. Officials say a rare legal authority allows the design to move forward as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/xTPz9N9Inp — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 20, 2026

The reverse side of the Trump coin is set to feature a bald eagle in flight, accompanied by traditional inscriptions such as “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The image of Donald Trump on the coin closely resembles a photograph displayed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

The Trump coin is intended to mark the nation’s semi-quincentennial anniversary, alongside a broader lineup of events planned by the Trump administration to commemorate the milestone.

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump,” United States Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a media release on Thursday, Fox Business reports.

The Trump administration is also moving forward with plans to produce at least two additional, smaller coins featuring Trump’s likeness. One — a $1 coin — is expected to enter circulation as legal tender, according to the New York Times. The second will be a collectible piece struck from one ounce of 24-karat gold, carrying a face value of $250, the outlet reported.

The proposal has drawn criticism from some who argue that placing a living government official on currency could be seen as elevating them in a way reminiscent of monarchies — something the nation’s founders strongly rejected.

BREAKING: Arts panel approves plan for U.S. Mint to create a Trump commemorative gold coin honoring America’s 250th anniversary pic.twitter.com/fss6ev1rSB — BensonNewsHub (@BensonNewsHub) March 19, 2026

“Anyone with an understanding of history and numismatics knows that the declaration of independence was our founder’s statement for cutting the ties between the colonies and the king,” Donald Scarinci, a member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, said during the panel’s public meeting last month. “For 250 years since that great document was signed with a few controversial exceptions, no nation on Earth has issued coins with the image of a democratically elected leader during the time of their service.”

The move is significant because federal law has long prohibited living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency. However, Treasury officials argue that a separate legal provision permits the minting of gold coins featuring a sitting president — potentially marking a departure from longstanding precedent.

“Only those nations ruled by kings or dictators display the image of their sitting ruler on the coins of the realm,” Scarinci added.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), an 11-member federal panel created in 2003, is tasked by law with reviewing coin themes and designs. The U.S. Mint added discussion of the gold coin to the committee’s Feb. 24 agenda at the last minute, but the group ultimately chose not to evaluate the proposal. A recording of that meeting — which included Scarinci’s remarks — has reportedly been removed from the CCAC’s website and has not been restored, despite requests he made to the Mint. The committee is scheduled to meet again in April.

In a statement to the Times on Thursday, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said the CCAC “had multiple reasonable opportunities to review the proposed designs” but “expressly declined.”

Beach also emphasized that the proposed commemorative gold coin would not be part of everyday circulating currency and instead falls under the authority of the Treasury secretary.

“The Secretary has sole discretion on final design selection,” the statement said, adding that advisory committees were given opportunities to review the proposal during the process.

Treasury officials noted that federal law — specifically 31 U.S.C. § 5112 — allows the secretary to authorize bullion and proof gold coins that have designs, devices, and specifications that are “selected at the discretion” of the secretary. The Treasury Department also claimed that the Mint fulfilled its obligation to consult with the CCAC because the commission decided not to weigh in on the potential designs.