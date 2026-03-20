Donald Trump’s planning for the upcoming 250th anniversary celebration for America has taken on a notably grand scale. Recently, a federal commission gave the go-ahead for the creation of a commemorative coin minted in 24-karat gold. This will feature President Donald Trump’s imprint, with the years 1776 and 2026 detailed on either side. The coin’s reverse will feature an eagle.

The particular image of Trump chosen for the occasion was taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok. It features the 79-year-old man with a very stern expression and furrowed eyebrows. He has both fists slammed on a podium or table and leans slightly toward it.

There will also be two phrases engraved on the coin. Near the top, ‘Liberty’ will be engraved, while the lower half will feature ‘In God We Trust.’ In making the announcement, the federal commission’s chair expressed support and urged that the coin be made as large as possible. The dimensions of the coin are expected to be about three inches in diameter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

James McCrey said, “I motion to approve this as presented, and with the strong encouragement that you make it as large as possible, all the way to three inches in diameter.” While the sample design for the coin is yet to be finalized and agreed upon by every member, it did not stop it from receiving compliments. For instance, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach described it as a “beautiful commemorative gold coin” in the

Beach further stated that there could be no greater figure than Trump, whose image is fitting for a coin. In his words, “As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump.”

Meanwhile, U.S. presidential aide Chamberlaine Harris claimed that President Trump reviews every one of his pictures that get used. He stated that the president was very concerned about what kind of representation was being made in his name.

Reflecting on the chosen picture, Harris added:

“It’s a very strong and very tough image of him, and I think it’s fitting to have a current president presiding over the country during its 250th year on a commemorative coin for that year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quirky Media (@quirky_media81)

For those unaware, the federal commission was replaced with members approved by Donald Trump in 2025. While the Treasury has given initial approval to the Trump gold coin, it still needs approval from the Citizens’ Coinage Advisory Committee.

Treasurer Beach has said that the committee has preliminarily declined to review the proposed design of the coin. But since the CCAC can only suggest and review the design, it cannot block the decision altogether. It is now in the hands of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who can give the final verdict on the proposed coin’s design

In other news, the Trump Organization applied for a trademark on two proposed ‘Trump 250’ logos.

These would be a part of the American anniversary celebrations. As per NOTUS, the business submitted a series of designs to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with plans to use them exclusively during the occasion. These will further be imprinted on a host of goodies, including bumper stickers, tote bags, T-shirts, commemorative cups and more.