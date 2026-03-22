‘Glad He’s Dead’: Donald Trump’s Reaction to Robert Mueller’s Death Sparks Outrage

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led the high-profile investigation into Russian election interference, died at age 81 on March 20, 2026. However, it’s President Donald Trump’s blunt remark that has sparked strong reactions. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Trump comments on the passing of former FBI Director Robert Muller today pic.twitter.com/8fAcJHIM2C — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) March 21, 2026

Mueller was the FBI director for over 12 years. He took over as director just before the September 11 attacks and helped reshape the bureau into a counterterrorism-driven agency after the attacks. Now, Donald Trump had long treated him as an enemy because of the Russia investigation.

The investigation was a major inquiry into whether Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It also sought to determine whether anyone connected to Donald Trump’s campaign helped or coordinated with that effort. The probe was led by Mueller after he was appointed as the special counsel in 2017.

Mueller found out that Russia did interfere in the election. They allegedly tried to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. Plus, he found some contacts between Trump associates and Russians. However, Robert Mueller did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Then the DOJ told Mueller that he could not accuse a sitting president directly.

Since then, Trump couldn’t stand Mueller, and the dispute deepened. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s statement on Mueller’s death spread fast and social media users defended Mueller online.

On X, one person wrote, “While I understand he may feel that way, and justifiably so, he would have been better to say nothing. A man is dead, a man who had a family and loved ones, and I don’t think this should have been Trump’s public response.”

While I understand he may feel that way, and justifiably so, he would have been better to say nothing. A man is dead, a man who had a family and loved ones, and I don’t think this should have been Trump’s public response — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 21, 2026

Another netizen on X wrote that Mueller is “everything Trump will never be,” before continuing, “There was no Russia hoax…”

BBC reported that Mueller’s family asked for privacy and said, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Former President Barack Obama paid a solemn tribute to Mueller. Obama addressed him as “one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI… [who had] relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values.”

Even George W Bush paid tribute to the ex-FBI chief and said, “In 2001, only one week into the job as the sixth director of the FBI, Bob transitioned the agency mission to protecting the homeland after September 11. He led the agency effectively, helping prevent another terrorist attack on U.S. soil.”

Before leading the FBI, Mueller served as a Marine officer in the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and a Navy Commendation Medal for his service. “I’m most proud the Marines Corps deemed me worthy of leading other Marines,” Mueller had told journalist Garett Graft in 2009. Robert Mueller’s legacy is likely to be defined by his long career rather than the controversy that followed his death.